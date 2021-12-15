Pedro Fernandez He gave what to talk about after appearing singing next to his grandson. The famous man became a grandfather in 2014 with the birth of his grandson Martín Valentino, son of Osmara caves Y Christopher Dubois.

Since last December 9, Pedro Fernández shared through his YouTube channel a video singing alongside Martín but until a few hours ago he caused a stir on his official Instagram account where he uploaded a part of the clip.

In this video you can see the 7-year-old boy performing a Christmas melody called Merry Christmas, love next to Fernández, behind them there is a decoration with a tree and various spheres. “I hope you like it as much as we do. Pedro Fernández and Martín Valentino wish you very happy holidays”wrote the artist.

So far the clip has more than 21 thousand “likes” and several reproductions, said publication obtained various comments, some decided to applaud the talent that Martín has: “Oh what a precious thing”, “I love you, merry Christmas”, “The most beautiful thing I saw today”, “It is the most beautiful thing that You were able to give us this Christmas, thank you very much ”,“ We ​​all loved it ”,“ It was the best of the best ”, among others.

The singer made a publication with his grandson sparked controversy (Photo: Instagram/@pedro.fer)

But also caused negative criticism, some netizens accused the artist of being a bad person and others asked him to let the boy see his dad. “Mmmm, good that he celebrates, I hope the little one does it with his father too”, “Reprovable, now to exploit the grandson! They want to cover the sun with a finger. He is not his son, they have denied a father to live with his son, “Toxic family”, were some of the words that they wrote to Pedro.

It is important to mention that the parents of Martín, Osmara and Christopher were involved in a controversy a few years ago, in which the singer was also involved, as he was accused of having intervened in the marriage and making his daughter not allow her father to see the child.

And it is that according to the version of the Fernández, it is assumed that Christopher tried to abuse Osmara while she was going through a high-risk pregnancy. The problems could not be solved and they ended up divorcing.

After several months of lawsuits, the American indicated in 2016 that things got more and more complicated and that the singer wanted to take away his legal rights to raise his grandson as his own child. In 2019, Christopher became a father for the second time, this time with his second wife named Tania Rivera and although he said he was happy for the arrival of his daughter, he confessed to living with the sadness of not knowing Martín and especially that the little girl did not lived with his brother.

Pedro Fernández was involved in controversy over his daughter’s divorce (@malverdelaserie)

“Yes, for me it is very sad not to be able to meet him or live with him but I do not lose faith that sooner or later he will find out who his father is and why I have not been by his side. Through you I am sending her this photo so that she knows her and knows that she has a sister, ”Dubois told a publication more than two years ago.

At the moment, Pedro Fernández has not mentioned anything about it and it should be noted that the famous man is currently happy for one of the most important projects for his career, it is the series Malverde: The Patron Saint where Fernández brings this iconic character to life after Fernando Colunga left the project and it premiered on September 28.

