Pedro Castillo. Photo: Andina.

President Pedro Castillo he again called attention to those congressmen who insist on promoting a presidential vacancy, and congratulated the parliamentarians that if they care about the “Needs and demands” of the citizen.

The president had these words at the closing of the “Meeting of the Executive with Mayors of Rural and Urban Municipalities”, held at the Lima Convention Center, where he also indicated that the next week they will visit the Congress of the republic to discuss the budget for the year 2022.

“Next week we will visit the Congress of the Republic to discuss the budget for the year 2022. From here I would like to greet the maturity of some congressmen, they are not all, but there are those who deserve the respect of the country and the authorities, since they are concerned for Peru “, he expressed.

“Some congressmen, far from thinking of Peru, are thinking of something else. I don’t think any people in the country have chosen them for this (presidential vacancy). That is why we believe it is necessary for the mayors who have fellow congressmen in their towns to approach them to talk to make them see the needs of each town ”, Castillo added.

In that feeling, Pedro Castillo He stated that a public official must be coherent with his actions and his speech, otherwise, the only person affected is the people.

“Inside the hemicycle it says one thing and outside it says something else. One must be consistent, the need is the same, the people have the same demands and the same needs. It needs the unity of the authorities ”, argument.

Finally, the head of state specified that the Executive should be allowed to work despite the problems they have in the intern, since they are not occupying a high position due to “no ambition.”

“There are bad things to correct, let’s not dwell on media issues. We as a government still have problems in the environment, but that is up to us to correct it. But they will never find signs of corruption ”, commented.

“The people have to know who is who. We are not here for any ambition, we are here for Peru and for Peru we will have to assume a responsibility that the same people have entrusted to us. We have to work together the president, the congressmen and the ministers, who have chosen us for that ”, ended.

PEDRO CASTILLO IN CADE 2021

Hours before, the President of the Republic appeared at the closing of the meeting of businessmen CADE 2021 and he made a balance on his more than 100 days of management in addition to guaranteeing the national business security legal security and called for “that they continue to bet on the country. Invest without fear and create employment with rights ”.

Castillo took the opportunity to respond to the concern that exists for the political stability of the country, especially due to the latest crises and after the presentation of a Presidential vacancy motion against him by Congresswoman Patricia Chirinos.

“I understand your concern for the political stability of the country. I am a legitimate president who has been elected to generate changes in the Peruvian people. I ratify myself in those change objectives. I have the firm will to continue acting within the framework of the law and the rule of law to strengthen institutions and democracy, but we must know that democracy and governance are built together. Not just one side. It is built putting the interests of the country ahead without obstacles, without restrictions, without infundies and without breaking the balance of powers “Castillo Terrones said.

He stressed that “the useless confrontation has done a lot of damage to the country and has only generated frustration and mistrust in citizens, politicians and institutions.”

“We cannot turn our backs on the citizens, we must listen to the claims and clamor of the people who ask for a solution to their historic demands. The people want to be cared for, the people want to see that the businessmen, authorities of different levels and their governments united working. He wants to see his politicians proposing solutions, he wants to see the unions beyond the defense of their associated unions. The vision of the government that I lead is that of a fairer and more equitable country. We want to build, hand in hand with the business community, a society in which it is possible to progress with honesty. A country where we see ourselves as equals and we can feel confident with ourselves, a country where we can make the wishes of the generations to come come true. These are the times that demand unity and not division, cooperation and not confrontation. Only in this way can we achieve the great goals that we all share ”, sentenced the president.

KEEP READING

Guido Bellido supports President Pedro Castillo: “Vacancy is not applicable, it’s that simple”

Patricia Chirinos and her reasons for declaring Pedro Castillo unfit for the position of President of the Republic

Mirtha Vásquez on the permanence of Bruno Pacheco in the Palace: “every questioned official must step aside”

Congresswoman Patricia Chirinos presented a request for presidential vacancy against Pedro Castillo