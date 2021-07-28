The leftist Pedro Castillo was registered when addressing his followers, after being proclaimed president-elect of Peru, in Lima (Peru). EFE / Paolo Aguilar



With a not very encouraging outlook, due to the health crisis generated by the pandemic and the control of the opposition in Congress, Pedro Castillo assumes the Presidency of Peru this Wednesday.

After a long wait of a month and a half for its proclamation, due to the challenges of its adversary Keiko Fujimori, Castillo will assume the reins to govern Peru for the next five years.

At least 10,000 policemen, ten drones and five helicopters will be deployed in Lima to guarantee security this Wednesday during the events that will include the presence of King Felipe VI of Spain, half a dozen Latin American presidents, three former presidents, former foreign ministers and various personalities.

Prior to your swearing in, Castillo held bilateral meetings on Tuesday with Miguel Cardona, special envoy of US President Joe Biden, with the Spanish monarch and the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, who are in Lima to attend his investiture.

Pedro Castillo met with the King of Spain Felipe VI before his swearing in (PHOTO: EUROPA PRESS)



Among the leaders who will accompany Castillo during the ceremony, there are also the Argentine Alberto Fernández, the Bolivian Luis Arce and the Chilean Sebastián Piñera. Present at the event will be the Secretary of Education of the United States, Miguel Cardona, and the former Bolivian president Evo Morales.

THE CALL OF BLINKEN

As part of your schedule prior to the investiture ceremony, Castillo received on Monday the phone call from the head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, who congratulated him on the triumph. The official also He told him that Washington expects from him “a constructive role” regarding Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Although Peruvian political and business sectors fear a turn to socialism similar to that of the Caracas regime, Castillo’s main economic adviser, Pedro Francke, told the AFP that the program has “nothing to do with the Venezuelan proposal.”

THE PANDEMIC EFFECT

The change of command in the House of Pizarro comes amid the severe blow that the pandemic has struck in the country. Peru accumulates more than two million infections and Almost 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, being the nation with the highest mortality rate in the world from the coronavirus, with 603 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

With almost 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, Peru is one of the countries with the worst figures on the management of the pandemic (PHOTO: REUTERS)

In addition, a long lockdown in 2020 caused the loss of two million jobs and plunged the country into recession. GDP fell 11.12%.

CONGRESS AGAINST

Governance will be another challenge for the new president. A polarized electoral campaign and the political upheavals of the last five years, which led Peru to have three presidents in five days of November 2020, they are the context of the government that begins.

Without being sworn in as president, Castillo already had his first setback against the opposition, which won the presidency of Congress on Monday with the center-right Maria del Carmen Alva.

Ten parties have a presence in the fragmented new 130-member Congress. The largest benches are from Peru Libre, Castillo’s party, with 37 seats, and from the Fujimori Popular Force party, with 24. Popular Action, Alva’s party, has 16.

The newly elected Congress of Peru is in the hands of the opposition Castillo (PHOTO: EUROPA PRESS)



A MASTER FROM THE LEFT

Pedro Castillo, is a leftist rural teacher who he won the Presidency with just half the votes in the elections against Keiko Fujimori. He is considered the first Peruvian president with no kinship or ties with the country’s political, economic and cultural elites.

The new 51-year-old president always wears a white high-top hat typical of the peasants of his hometown of Cajamarca, in the north of the country. He is Catholic, against abortion and same-sex unions.

His fiery speech against the Peruvian right during the election campaign and his promise to re-found the country through a new constitution, have sparked Castillo’s association with other leftist regimes in the region.

The president-elect visited the outgoing president Francisco Sagasti at the Government Palace (PHOTO: REUTERS)

However, last week Castillo distanced himself from the Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro by ruling out that he is going to copy foreign “models” and insisting that he is neither “Chavista” or “communist”.

Acting President Francisco Sagasti, who received Castillo at the Government Palace last Friday, recommended that you evaluate whether it is justified to insist on your proposal to change the Constitution, rejected by the right.

Sagasti highlighted the “sense of humor” and the “simplicity” of the new president, who “He asked where he would put the animals that he has in his rural house in Cajamarca.”

Castillo will travel to the Andean city of Ayacucho on Thursday for a symbolic swearing-in in the Pampa de la Quinua, scene of the battle of Ayacucho on December 9, 1824, led by the Venezuelan general Simón Bolívar, who sealed the independence of Peru and the rest of Spanish America. To close his acts of inauguration, on Friday he will lead a Military Parade in Lima.

(With information from AP, AFP and Europa Press)

