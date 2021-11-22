

11/22/2021 Act. At 11:49 CET



The Italian newspaper ‘Tuttosport’ has been delivering since 2003 the ‘Golden Boy’, the award that rewards the best player under 21 years of the year in Europe. Many have been those who, throughout these 18 years, have taken the honor of being the best young player on the Old Continent. Some are surprising considering the trajectory they have had years later. Others were sung.

Van der Vaart was the first winner of the trophy in 2003. The Dutch have been succeeded by the following list of players: Rooney (2004), Messi (2005), Cesc Fàbregas (2006), Agüero (2007), Anderson (2008), Pato (2009), Balotelli (2010), Götze (2011) ), Isco (2012), Pogba (2013), Sterling (2014), Martial (2015), Renato Sanches (2016), Mbappé (2017), De Ligt (2018), Joao Félix (2019) and Haaland (2020).

The winner of this 2021 edition is the FC Barcelona midfielder, Pedri, who has lived his heyday at the Camp Nou and has become one of the most decisive players despite his 18 years. The canary has assumed all the leading role in the culé core and has won the trophy in a comfortable way.