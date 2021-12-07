Peacemaker: what the new trailer shows for the HBO Max spin-off series starring John Cena

HBO Max published a new trailer for the series Peacemaker, directed by James gunn, full of violence and humor. This spin-off will explore the origin of the antihero and follow the events of The Suicide Squad. More in this note!

The last time we saw Peacemaker it was in The Suicide Squad (2021), film that ends with Bloodsport shooting him and leaving him for dead. However, those who have seen the post credits scene know that this is not the case, since Amanda waller has plans for him. The series of Peacemaker will show us the origins of this antihero and will continue with the events of the Suicide Squad. Two months ago we had a teaser for this series where they introduced us to the team that will accompany our protagonist and today HBO Max published a new trailer with several scenes of action, violence, quite bizarre humor and John Cena With his typical suit and helmet, of course.

The three-minute trailer shows, between explosions and shots, how the relationship between Peacemaker, his companion eagle and the rest of the team of outcasts who seek to keep the peace and save the world (in their own way). It also tells us who are the targets they have to eliminate: a serious threat to the safety of the citizens of the United States whom they call. Butterflies.

Peacemaker will have a total of eight chapters where we will see how Christopher Smith (John Cena) You will face various ethical and moral conflicts. The series will also show us the personal dilemmas that our protagonist will have to go through and we will delve into both his history and the complicated relationship he has with his father.

The relationship between Christopher smith and his father, Auggie Smith, will be of utmost importance in Peacemaker. The director of the series, James gunn explained: “There is a moment in the movie of The Suicide Squad, in which Bloodsport talks about his father and what he was like, and then there’s a shot of Peacemaker in which he nods. That is the seed on which the entire series of Peacemaker”. In addition, Gunn also clarified that in these eight chapters we will see where this antihero comes from, what were the things he did, what that means for him and where he will go after all this.

Let us remember that in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker seeks peace regardless of cost, which in the series of HBO Max it seems that it will be questioned. At one point in the trailer, it shows that our protagonist does not want to shoot some children, to which Harcourt he claims with a phrase that he used to say: “I believed that you loved peace, for many men, women and children that you should kill to achieve it “. What Peacemaker responds that it has “mixed feelings about this”.

Who accompany Peacemaker in the team are: Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee) and Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). We will also see Robert Patrick What Auggie Smith.

Produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television, Peacemaker It is directed by James gunn and, next to Safran and Matt Miller, they serve as executive producers. John Cena Not only is he the star of the series, but he is also a co-executive producer.

There is not much left to get into the bizarre team that will accompany Peacemaker and find out more about this action-packed, humorous series that will premiere in January 2022. HBO Max will premiere one chapter per week, except for the first three.

Share it with whoever you want