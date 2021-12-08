Peacemaker has a bizarre new trailer

As you surely already know, Peacemaker will have its own series in HBO Max early next year. This new production will follow the adventures of the character played by John Cena, and he will tell us a little more about his history and motivations. If you still weren’t convinced by her, then we suggest you take a look at her latest trailer.

As you could already see, Peacemaker will continue with the same tone that we saw in The Suicide Squad, that is, with a character (or now characters) willing to do whatever it takes to meet their objectives. On this occasion, the antihero will be accompanied by other companions who will surely share a similar fate to those in the film.

Peacemaker will debut in HBO Max on January 13, 2022 with a new weekly episode until February 17.

Editor’s note: Honestly, I wasn’t too excited about this project. I think her new trailer does a good job of summarizing the premise of the series for us, and my excitement level for her definitely went up. After what was The Suicide Squad, let’s hope Peacemaker doesn’t disappoint.

Via: HBO Max