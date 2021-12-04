Today HBO Max announced that January 13 will be the release date of DC’s new proposal for this streaming service, and in addition, Peacemaker presented a trailer and a fantastic poster.

In the image of the poster we can see the main character, Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), in addition to:

Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), one of the NSA agents who works with Amanda Waller and ARGUS.

John Economos (Steve Agee), who serves as the director of Belle Reve Penitentiary and assistant to Amanda Waller.

Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), a member of Task Force X and an ally of Peacemaker.

Adrian Chase / Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), a district attorney turned hero with a healing actor.

Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), a mercenary member of Task Force X and an ally of Peacemaker.

Eagley, Peacemaker’s pet eagle.

Take a look at the Peacemaker poster as presented series creator James Gunn:

In the series we will also see Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil. Peacemaker is a spin-off series from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, produced by DC Films and distributed by Warner Bros. Television for HBO Max.

One of the greatest adventures of the Suicide Squad is waiting for you in our online store:

DC Comics Deluxe – Suicide Squad: Bad Blood

When the Suicide Squad is assigned to neutralize a group of international super terrorists known as The Revolutionaries, the last thing they expect is for the survivors to join the team!

Harley Quinn and Deadshot are veterans of the squad, and it will be difficult for them to trust their new companions – the very targets they sent to kill. Perhaps this new team will survive the mission … but they will most likely kill each other, so don’t get attached to either one.

Acclaimed writer TOM TAYLOR [DCeased] meets with his celebrated Injustice collaborators BRUNO REDONDO [Justice League] and DANIEL SAMPERE [Action Comics] to bring you this GLAAD Media Awards-nominated series: Suicide Squad: Bad Blood. This edition compiles all eleven issues of the acclaimed maxiseries and includes an art gallery featuring declassified designs of Special Force X, created by Redondo.

Also being read:

Margot Robbie takes off her clothes… and something goes wrong!

Batgirl: Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford Could Play Her

This is how Margot Robbie found out about her Oscar nomination

Lindsay Lohan disguises herself as the Joker ‘s girlfriend

Margot Robbie does not sleep without …