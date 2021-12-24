Dec 24, 2021 at 11:03 am CET

Good news in the fight against coronavirus. South Korea has announced the development of a new test PCR to detect the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus capable of identifying the five main known variants of the pathogen, including the recently discovered omicron.

The Korea Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Agency (KDCA) reported the development of this reagent, making the Asian country the first in the world to be able to detect the five most common variants (alpha, beta, gamma , delta and omicron) with a single test.

This kit, that has had a public-private development, will begin to be used in South Korea from December 30 at a key moment given the rapid spread of omicron, more contagious than the rest of the variants.

KDCA Director Jeung Eun-kyeong said in a statement that until now, with current genomic sequencing, when a COVID-19 infection was confirmed, “it took 3 to 5 days to determine if the confirmed case had been infected with the omicron variant “.

Thanks to the new PCR reagent that can quickly detect the omicron variant, analysis results can be obtained between 3 and 4 hours after the person has been tested, he added.