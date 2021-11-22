PCloud offer for Black Friday, buy your 4TB cloud for life

This service has several data centers around the world, it complies with the GDPR regulations so our data will be protected, the company’s headquarters is in Switzerland, which has one of the strictest data protection laws. pCloud provides us with file and folder synchronization software for all operating systems, including Windows , Linux, MacOS and also mobile devices such as Android and iOS. We will also have extensions for the Chrome and Firefox browsers, thanks to these extensions we will be able to interact in a more advanced way with the cloud service.

Generally, cloud storage services such as Google Drive, OneDrive or Dropbox among many others, have monthly or annual subscription services, this makes it quite expensive in the long term, especially for the most expensive plans of 2TB of storage or higher . pCloud is a storage service that sells us its storage space as if we had a hard drive in the cloud, and we can buy 500GB, 2TB or 4TB of capacity with a single payment, without any type of subscription.

All the data that leaves our equipment makes use of the TLS protocol to encrypt all the data that is exchanged, in addition, the information is stored on the pCloud servers in a fully encrypted way using AES-256 as well. In case we also want to encrypt the data on the device within an encrypted folder, we have the possibility of additionally contracting pCloud Encryption, or using systems such as Bitlocker, LUKS or Veracrypt for local data encryption.

As with all storage services, pCloud allows us to share files and folders on our account with whoever we want, we can customize the download links, set an access password and many other available configuration options.

Offer for Black Friday 2021 on pCloud

The pCloud team has launched an offer for Black Friday 2021 from November 19, 2021 until November 28, 2021 at midnight. This offer consists of a 75% discount on the lifetime plans, both in its version with 500GB of capacity and also in 2TB of capacity, in addition, a very important novelty is that we can buy a version of 4TB of capacity that is worth the double that of the 2TB version. The normal price of these two Premium services are the following:

Premium : it allows us to have up to 500GB of storage in the cloud, if we pay the subscription “for life” it will cost us € 500.

: it allows us to have up to 500GB of storage in the cloud, if we pay the subscription “for life” it will cost us € 500. Premium Plus: it allows us to have up to 2TB of storage in the cloud, if we pay the subscription “for life” it will cost us € 980.

With this offer of 75% of Black Friday on the normal price, it would be as follows:

Premium : it allows us to have up to 500GB of cloud storage, if we pay the subscription “for life” it will cost us € 122.50.

: it allows us to have up to 500GB of cloud storage, if we pay the subscription “for life” it will cost us € 122.50. Premium Plus : it allows us to have up to 2TB of storage in the cloud, if we pay the subscription “for life” it will cost us € 245.

: it allows us to have up to 2TB of storage in the cloud, if we pay the subscription “for life” it will cost us € 245. Premium Plus 4TB: it will allow us to have 4TB of storage for € 490.

A very important feature is that, you can buy the 2TB subscription for both old and new customers, this means that if you bought the 2TB version before, you can have up to 4TB of capacity. Another very important aspect is that if you had the 500GB version and you buy the 2TB version, you will automatically have 2.5TB of storage capacity.

To access these offers, you can do it from here:

As you have seen, we can benefit from significant discounts for Black Friday 2021, take this opportunity to buy the best cloud storage service!