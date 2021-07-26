PcComponentes, one of the largest portals for the sale of technological devices in Spain, prepares a new service for sell products that go beyond technology. The company wants to compete against Amazon with a new website that will offer the possibility of buying household products, various accessories, DIY, pet products, etc. It will do so thanks to a marketplace that allows external sellers to offer their products within the website managed by PcComponentes.

Online commerce will invest more than 20 million euros in its new corporate identity. Of this fund, 15 million euros will be used to create a new logistics center located in Murcia. It will have more than 36,000 square meters, which will allow, according to what has been learned Europa Press, house more than 24,000 square meters for product storage. The remaining 5 million will be used to improve the technological infrastructure, which will offer different advantages, such as a new technical support center or a redesigned website to include the new product categories.

All these news will arrive in the next few months, but PcComponentes has not specified an exact date yet. It is one more step to try to compete against Amazon and other platforms that also offer products beyond the technology sector, such as El Corte Inglés, Fnac, among others.

PcComponentes will maintain its Marketplace section and increase the number of sellers

PC COMPONENTS

PcComponentes will maintain its Marketplace service, which represents 11% of your annual billingHe, as confirmed by the Murcian company. The Marketplace section is an opportunity for other sellers to offer their products through the company’s website and thus reach more consumers. Until now, external stores sold technology-related products, such as smartphones, computers, cell phones, household appliances or other connected accessories.

With the arrival of the new website, companies will also be able to sell other products compatible with the new categories. PcComponentes expects to increase the number of vendors by up to 90%, with up to 350 vendors compared to the 200 it currently has.