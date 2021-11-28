The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It premiered on consoles and PC on November 11, but the status of this collection disappointed fans of the series who were looking forward to playing these classics again. Because of this, the modder Nigeez decided to get to work with him GTA SA Project Texture Overhaul in order to improve the visuals.

East modder is working on the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas which is included with the remastered trilogy, and the task is to replace some of the textures in the game with higher quality ones. However, the creator clarified that it will not modify all the textures of the game, but only those that are more likely to be seen by the players.

An example of improvements to the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Project Texture Overhaul These are the asphalt roads, which now have a resolution of up to 4k. Other surfaces such as pavement, sand, dirt, mud, concrete and rocks were also enhanced with higher quality textures.

If we put the original version of GTA: San Andreas side by side in the remastered trilogy and the work of modder Nigeez, the difference is very noticeable, as the mod’s textures look more pleasing to the eye. This is not the first time that a modder has beaten Rockstar Games at something, as a week ago another modder fixed the annoying rain.

Rockstar Games has already apologized for the state of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at its launch, assuring that the technical problems were a surprise to the team. Although no one believes this to be true, Rockstar It has already released the first update that fixes some bugs, but unfortunately it did not fix everything that it promised.

