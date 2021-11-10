During a virtual video session at the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies 30th Anniversary Conference, People’s Bank of China Governor Gang Yi spoke about the latest developments involving the country’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC, known as the digital yuan (e-CNY). Gang specifically addressed the privacy issue surrounding the digital yuan in the following statement, translated by Cointelegraph:

“We are paying close attention to issues related to the security of personal information in the digital yuan and have made the relevant regulatory and technological adjustments to meet this objective. We have adopted an anonymity principle for small transactions related to the digital yuan and we will only intervene to regulate large transactions in accordance with the law. Regarding the collection of personal data, we only intend to collect what is necessary and the minimum of what is legally required, which is much less than today’s electronic payment applications “.

Gang talked about storing and using the personal information of users of the added technology:

“At the same time, we try to strictly control the storage and use of personal information. Unless required by law, the PBoC will not release such information. [de los usuarios del e-CNY] to any third party or government agency. In recent years, China has passed multiple laws to facilitate the security and protection of personal data from a regulatory point of view. “

In the last few months, the number of people with e-CNY accounts has skyrocketed to over 140 million. At the same time, its transaction volume surpassed 62 billion yuan ($ 9.7 billion) in October. Discussing the next steps for the CBDC, Gang explained that, While e-CNY remains largely limited to consumer spending in China’s retail sector, there are plans for cross-border expansion:

“The PBoC wishes to cooperate with central banks, international agencies and cryptocurrency entities around the world. We have already launched an mCBDC bridge with the Bank for International Settlements, the Bank of Thailand, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong Monetary Authority. We have also started technical discussions with the European Central Bank on the design of CBDCs. “

