Payment applications continue to add functions in Spain to gain more users. This time it was PayPal’s turn, which added an option already available in other markets known as “Pay in 3 installments”.

As PayPal explains, this new option will allow you to divide “eligible purchases” between 30 and 2,000 euros in en three equal installments. The company also assures that it will not apply interest or commissions for late payments.

This new PayPal feature can be very useful for splitting the cost of larger items, getting out of a tight spot, or making purchases that are out of your monthly budget.

Of course, it should be noted that, as technically it is a credit that PayPal offers to pay in installments, it is the company that will provide the approval —Or not— for your payment system in three installments according to the characteristics of each client.

“We are very happy to bring this service to the Spanish market, as we have detected an increase in the adoption of online payment solutions among Spanish consumers and sellers”, highlights the vice president of Global Pay Later at PayPal, Greg Lisiewski.

How does PayPal’s ‘Pay in 3 installments’ work?

Credit: PayPal

“Pay in 3 installments”, as notes the company, will be integrated directly into the application PayPal from your mobile. If you meet the conditions, the feature will be automatically enabled and you can use it the next time you make a transaction.

When choosing a payment method in PayPal, select “Pay in 3 installments“. The application will indicate the amount of the payments in euros divided into three months and without interest from that moment on.

Remember that the initial payment is made at the time of purchase, that is, you must have that amount of money in your account. The other payments will be made in the following two months on the same date. They will also be able to make both partial and total advance payments.

You will receive this information by email, but you can also check all the details within the PayPal application. This includes everything from purchase history to fee refunds.