According to PayPal, Mexicans are comfortable and consider themselves experts in making purchases online, since the ease and methods of payment favor the frequency of their purchases.

The study carried out by PayPal and Edelman, called “Daily online expenses in Mexico” which included more than a thousand online shoppers between 18 and 55 years old.

McDonald’s in favor of children and young people in Mexico: This is how it celebrates its “Big Day”

PayPal: A study that helps to understand the panorama

One of the main objectives of the study carried out by PayPal is to outline the daily online spending routine of Mexicans, to give more information on the frequency with which they buy.

This also adds the main channels where they make a purchase, as well as the online payment methods they use, such as credit, debit, as well as motivations and perception of security they have.

The PayPal study presents a quantitative analysis of the daily online purchases of Mexicans, where streaming services, transportation, food, etc. are also taken into account.

Photo: freepik

“As online consumption advances, everyday purchases are increasingly integrated into the digital routine, the study showed that 7 out of 10 Mexicans consider themselves experts doing it,” says Jesús Padilla, Marketing Director for PayPal Latam .

Simple and good experience, reasons to buy

According to PayPal, having new payment options easily positions companies in front of their consumers, if the purchase is simple and they are not complicated with unnecessary steps, it helps to decide whether to buy or not.

96.3% of those surveyed highlight how easy it is to buy online or in applications, in addition to the fact that 9 out of 10 people revealed that they feel greater control of their expenses, according to the study carried out by PayPal.

While 84.2% present plans to make their purchases, either for specific days such as Good End or Hot Sale, or just to take advantage of the advantages and discounts of buying online.

Online shopping, something so common in our lives

According to PayPal, in March 2020 (before the pandemic) 21% of Mexicans were already shopping online at least once a week, but in the next 20 months, this increased to 39%.

In relation to the study carried out by PayPal, 34% of those surveyed consider continuing to keep their purchases online frequently, due to the ease with which it can be done.

In this context, the most popular payment method is debit cards, with a use of 85%, followed by credit cards with 56%, payment platforms with 50% and of the latter, 8 out of 10 prefer to pay with PayPal.

Iamgen via Getty Images

What will the future of online payments look like?

Finally, the study presented by PayPal reveals that 8 out of 10 Mexican buyers surveyed plan to continue using online payments to pay for their services, buy food and entertainment.

While 6 out of 10, they plan to continue in this way, to acquire their pantry or pharmacy items, as part of their daily purchases, even if the pandemic ended and everything returned to “normal”.

In this way, PayPal ensures that after the pandemic, the frequency of online purchases will decrease slightly, although it will remain constant and growing.

In addition to the fact that 97.7% of Mexican buyers enjoy and will continue to buy online, 96.3% think it is comfortable and easy to do, while 72.5% consider themselves experts to buy online.