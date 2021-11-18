Have more or less RAM does not directly imply that the terminal is better . However, do not understand this literally either, since a very low amount implies slowness when navigating the corners of your smartphone. While a larger number of memory can mean a considerable price increase that may not be worth it.

Today you can find terminals with a excessive amount of memory Given the circumstances. In fact, some brands have enabled what is known as Virtual RAM to further extend its capacity. But how much RAM do you really need?

The second is even more decisive than the first. It is of little importance that the device has a state-of-the-art processor if it is not capable of keep multiple apps open . Currently, the usual thing is to be able to handle different softwares at the same time, such as answering a message without leaving a video game.

Therefore, it is best to base yourself on the needs what do you require. This means that you think for your own account what kind of use you are going to give the phone. It is not the same to use it for basic issues than to fully squeeze its functions.

Be guided by your needs

It is quite difficult to find a mobile that has only 1 GB RAM, although it is still possible. They are obviously meant to run running softwares like calls, messaging …

On the other hand, phones that have 2 GB they guarantee you a sufficient overall performance to carry out any activity, even if you do not force it too much, since opening several applications could slow down the device.

With a smartphone of 4 GB RAM things are beginning to change. This capacity allows a large number of apps to be kept open simultaneously without the terminal suffering no freezing or slowness. So this volume is enough and you have plenty to enjoy a considerable speed.

From here we enter sizes that they are not at all necessary. It is true that someone who uses the double window function often and needs other tools needs 8 GB of RAM instead of 4 GB. But certain amounts that can be seen in current phones that reach up to 18 GB are not profitable at all, since you will not get to use it in its entirety. It is only one way for brands to overcome their rivals and thus offer a unique mobile.