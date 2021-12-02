In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Christmas gifts can become torture, if you don’t know what to give. Solve two problems at once with this pack that includes Samsung ’s top watch and headphones, at a great discount.

Nowadays it is increasingly difficult to give gifts, so you have to resort to what never fails: who would not like to have a smartwatch or headphones from a top brand such as Samsung?

East pack consisting of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones has a 35% discount, and it only costs 269 euros. Sold and shipped free by Amazon in one day. It represents a saving of 150 euros.

We are talking about two high-end devices that are novelty, since they have been put on sale just a few weeks ago.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 watch pack + Galaxy Buds 2 headphones for only 269 euros

The smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 It is a 40mm sports watch that keeps track of your activities and fitness scores on your watch and phone.

Count steps, check calories and measure distances traveled, thanks to the Gps. In total it detects and records more than 90 different sports and activities.

It has a Samsung bioactive sensor that carries out EKGs and measures blood pressure in real time.

It also has sleep tracking– Detect and fully analyze your sleep phases while you are resting. Enhanced measurement options allow you to check your blood oxygen levels and snoring patterns.

The battery reaches a range of 40 hours.



The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones stand out for their excellent active noise cancellation.

They are waterproof, connect through Bluetooth 5.2, and they have an autonomy of up to 7 and a half hours, and up to 28 hours with the three additional recharges provided by the case.

They can also be recharged with wireless charging.

With its three microphones, voice calls are clear and uncuteven on the street. Powerful two-way dynamic speakers provide exceptional audio quality.

If you want to know more, do not miss our analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and the analysis of the Galaxy Buds 2.

