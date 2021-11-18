

11/18/2021 at 08:30 CET



The former FC Barcelona player, Paulinho Bezerra, is currently the most valuable free agent player with five million euros. The midfielder is one of those with the highest market value despite his 33 years and not competing since last September, when he finished his tour in Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian, who was at the Camp Nou during the 2017/18 season under Ernesto Valverde, is the player who leads the ranking of footballers who are without a team and who could sign for a team at any time. After his return to Guangzhou, he ended up signing for Ahli, where he spent only two months.

The list of free agents ordered by their market value is as follows: Paulinho (€ 5M), Ángel Romero (€ 5M), Óscar Romero (€ 3.5M), Grenier (€ 3M), Fernando (€ 3M), Loris Benito (€ 2.5M), Gastón Ramírez (€ 2.5M), Eliaquim Mangala (€ 2M), Jack Wilshere (€ 2M), Ben Arfa (€ 2M), Petros (€ 2M), Sidnei (€ 2M) or Nabil Bentaleb (€ 1.8M).

Dani Alves, the last case

The current FC Barcelona player, Dani Alves, is one of the most recent cases: the full-back signed as a free agent for the culé club after terminating the contract with Sao Paulo. With a market value of one million euros, the defender has become one of the most exciting names among culé fans.

The also former PSG, Sevilla or Juventus, among others, signed 21 goals and 101 assists in 391 games as a Barça player and became one of the best players in his position. The winger was key in the achievement of three Champions League, six LaLiga titles, four King’s Cups or three Club World Cups, among other trophies.