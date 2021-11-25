Paula Echevarría wears a look of ten to sweep the company dinner: we copy it in a low-cost version

The weeks before the arrival of Christmas are marked by several events, among which the company dinner stands out. Last year, due to the pandemic, this event was suspended in most cases, but this 2021 we return to the ring. Wear a look spectacular does not have to be synonymous with wearing heels and a tight dress, quite the opposite, and Paula Echevarría shows us with her latest outfit.

In Jared Paula Echevarría joins XXL hairstyles with a ponytail loaded with extensions

“All black”, so we can summarize your bet. Echevarría builds an ideal look for day and night With which it is not necessary to go home to change if we do not have time. The style is made up of a jacket with a faux leather lapel, a black knitted sweater from & Me Unlimited (69.90 euros), some stripped pants from Space Flamingo (160 euros), some high-heeled boots from El Corte Inglés and a padded bag from Chanel. Also noteworthy are the striking golden rings.

We can only say that the look we love it, despite being an ode to simplicity (with a touch of trend, of course). In addition to the company dinner, it is an A’s proposal for Christmas Eve or even New Years Eve. We imitate this style so that we can wear it these holidays without having a big budget.

In Jared Paula Echevarría has the most amazing Mango bell bottom pants of the moment

· H&M tuxedo collar blazer. 39.99 euros , 31.99 euros.

· Sfera sweater in El Corte Inglés. 9.99 euros.

· Leggings Venca skin effect. 17.99 euros.

· Ralph Lauren boots at El Corte Inglés. 189 euros , 151.20 euros.

· Small black quilted Pierre Cardin crossbody bag at El Corte Inglés. 69 euros , 48.30 euros.

· TwoJeys gold earrings. 44.95 euros , 26.69 euros.

In Engadget HBO Max at half price forever: how to get the offer to have it for 4.49 euros per month

Photos | @pau_eche, El Corte Inglés, H&M, Venca, TwoJeys

(function () {window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {}; var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName (‘head’)[0]; if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {var instagramScript = document.createElement (‘script’); instagramScript.src = “https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”; instagramScript.async = true; instagramScript.defer = true; headElement.appendChild (instagramScript); }}) ();

–

The news

Paula Echevarría wears a look of ten to sweep the company dinner: we copy it in a low-cost version

was originally published in

Jared

by Anna Pardo.