It has been a long time since we saw Paula Echevarría innovate in terms of hair matters. The actress is one of those who is not usually very daring when it comes to combing her hair or changing her look, so anything that makes her get out of that comfort zone she has, catches our attention.

Of course, on this occasion, he has managed to surprise us very pleasantly by joining a hairstyle trend that we see more and more. on the red carpet as is the one with the XXL pigtails.





Yes, Paula Echevarría has bet big and has done it showing off an ideal ponytail, very very polished with a parting in the middle and a very long mane loaded with extensions that have not only achieved the effect of giving maximum length to the hairstyle, but also of giving volume and style to a simple hairstyle, but which always triumphs.

Undoubtedly, a success with which we encourage the celebrity to continue innovating and joining these fashions that we have seen lately in others such as Ester Exposito, Camila Cabello or Kim Kardashian herself.





And since we are here, we cannot help but mention the makeup by Sonia Marina using her own range of products with a very flattering, luminous, soft result without hardening features and with a rejuvenating effect.

Come on, it has completely conquered us with the complete beauty look that has been marked.

Photos | Gtres