Paula Echevarría and Miguel Torres they have gone to Paris for a romantic weekend. The couple is enjoying a few days of sightseeing and shopping in the city of love, but we look at him look Parisian of the actress. A outfit that we love!

The looks Paula’s are always pure inspiration to be able to copy her. The dress is her favorite garment but for tourism the pants are the best ally of all.





The actress has opted for a comfortable but ideal styling. The protagonist is the long navy blue coat of his brand Space Flamingo, a sophisticated and versatile sailor-style cloth design with a double breasted closure and custom gold buttons, a gold buckle belt and side pockets. A model whose price is 430 euros.





White knit sweater also from Space Flamingo, whose price is 130 euros, jeans and white sneakers, perfect for sightseeing, have completed their look. As accessories he has chosen a scarf of Gucci and black cap that gives it a perfect Parisian touch.

Photos | @pau_eche