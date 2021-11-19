That bell bottoms have once again become one of the strongest trends of the moment is something we all know, so much so that many of us have not resisted and have already sinned with the odd model. Of course, now seeing the last ones that Paula Echevarría has worn on Instagram, we want to continue taking our credit card for a walk.





And it is that it is a pair of black leather-effect hood with front seams and high rise by Mango which is a real signing. Come on, one of those garments with which to sweep this autumn-winter and not regret it at all that we find a price of 39.90 euros.





Paula has decided to combine it with other garments also from Mango like this red and maroon striped knit sweater, with lantern sleeve that is not only very cool, but is also very warm that has a price of 39.99 euros, and a coat oversize ideal shearling garnet with a price of 79.99 euros.





The set is obvious: a big triumph and a great idea to wear this season combining style, trends and, above all, without passing a drop of cold.

Photos | @pau_eche