Valentino Rossi, a motorcycle legend, has just left. One of the great athletes in history, of whom he moved masses and masses and popularized a sport in which he was the best. Little by little, some of the best in history are fading. Not for lack of quality, ambition or desire, but for the simple passage of time.

He recently said goodbye too Pau Gasol, the best Spanish basketball player in history. In recent years they have left it Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernández, Carles Puyol… The question is clear and sad, who are the next?

Two players who have been the best in their disciplines appear on the list above. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Especially hard is the case of the Swiss, who has not competed since he lost in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, where he left with a donut, and who has barely played 13 games since the beginning of 2020. In addition, at 40 years it does not seem that he is going to be able to play in Australia and after three knee surgeries, his decline is closer than ever for the man with the eight Wimbledon and the 20 Grand Slam.

With Nadal there is a bit more optimism, because he has proven to be competitive in 2020 and 2021, winning a Grand Slam and making the semi-finals at Roland Garros. Yes, Novak Djokovic is a level above right now and the foot injury has kept him out since August, but if he returns, to his 35 years, still has room to be among the best.

The one who also has an age is Lebron James. The best player of recent years in the NBA will turn 37 on December 30. His quality remains intact, but his physique will begin to deteriorate and the impact of injuries is already noticeable in his baggage. It doesn’t help either the bad times that the Los Angeles Lakers are living.

Two who are always there and we will miss the day they leave are Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. Both seem to have already lost some strength in their teams and, while Messi is more affected by injuries, Cristiano questions whether his hunger for the goal is enough to create a team around him.

Also in Formula One some important goodbye is in sight. It could be that of Lewis hamilton, who dropped that in case of winning an eighth world title he would pack his bags and leave, or that of a Fernando Alonso who left him and returned with the promise of being able to fight for the championship. But the one who does not have farewell so far is Kimi raikkonen, a racing myth that has been around since Formula One became popular in Spain and that will hang up the helmet at the end of this season.