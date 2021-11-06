Pattern, pin or fingerprint, what is safer for your mobile?

Both pattern and pin are safe methods, but not as much as the footprint is . The problem always resides in our environment, in the people around us when we are entering the PIN or the pattern. It is simple that if a person is close to us, and is even somewhat higher, even next to us, he can see without any problem the keys that we press when entering the pin, or the pattern that we draw on the screen, which does not leave to also be perfectly recognizable points and that can be memorized if we are determined to do so.

There are many factors that influence the choice of one type of protection or another, in addition to the limitations that each phone has, to consider that one is safer than another, also has to see the environment in which we use it.

The paw print Nevertheless, is safe regardless of the environment where we use it, and it is so for obvious and obvious reasons. Since unless someone cuts our finger or does a meticulous job of cloning our fingerprint, something remote if we are not people who house a large fortune of money or very valuable documents in the terminal. Therefore, it is evident that the safest thing in all cases, in all situations, is the footprint, because we guarantee that no one else can reproduce it, and we could not clone our footprint. Although it must be said that fingerprint readers are not without problems.

Pattern and pin can be helpful too

With this we are not saying that it is not safe to use the pattern or the pin, but it is clear that if we compare it with the footprint, we lose. Now, there are cases in which it can be a good option, in fact for a long time it has been the most widespread method, not only if our mobile does not have a fingerprint reader, but also if the use we make of the phone ensures a certain privacy. when accessing the phone. If we spend a lot of time at home, and with trusted people around us, it is a good choice to use the pin or the pattern. In addition, we can always personalize the pin to make its use easier and more personal.

Another situation in which it can be very useful to use these methods is when we dress with gloves, or we have wet handsIn those cases, the fingerprint readers fail, and it can be difficult for the phone to identify us correctly. Therefore, as you can see, it is not only the very nature of the protection method, but also the environment in which we use it, which makes one or the other ideal to use on our phone.