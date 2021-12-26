

Dec 25, 2021 at 09:00 CET



Bayer Leverkusen striker, Patrik schick, is one of the proper names in the Bundesliga 2021/22. Under Gerardo Seoane, the attacker has scored 16 goals in all competitions and is one of the most decisive players.

The Czech, who was also one of the great revelations in Europe together with the Czech Republic, is experiencing a 2021 of a high level and its market value has risen to 12 million, reaching € 40M.

The former AS Roma leads a ranking which also appears Konstantinos Mavropanos (+ € 11M), Jonathan Burkardt (+ € 10.5M), Leroy Sané (+ € 10M), Cristopher Nkunku (+ € 8M), Manu Koné (+ € 8M) or Nico Schlotterbeck (+ € 7M).

A luxury duo with Florian Wirtz

Schick is the player who stands out the most at Bayern Leverkusen together with Florian Wirtz, the young Teutonic talent, with whom he forms a luxury duo and who are Gerardo Seoane’s main endorsement at Bayer Arena.

The German, for his part, has eight goals in all competitions and is one of the great young German talents. At just 18 years old, the attacker is completing his second season in the first team and is an absolutely decisive player..