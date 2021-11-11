Every day, billions of people turn to Google to find answers to questions that plague them at the time. Searches include how to plan a family vacation, questions about symptoms, medication dosages, where to eat or repair a broken appliance, among the most popular or complex.

As opposed to a simple task where you know exactly what you want, like “what will the weather be like tomorrow?” Complex tasks require broadening and narrowing your searches to explore a topic or find an answer. In fact, people need eight searches on average to complete complex tasks.

Since the announcement of the Unified Multitasking Model (MUM) earlier this year, which represents a significant advance in Google’s ability to understand information and deliver better search results. This is one of the first models of multimodal AI, which means that it can understand information in a wide range of formats simultaneously, such as text, image and video. Additionally, you can unlock information in new ways by inferring connections between concepts, topics, and ideas, these latest advancements will enable entirely new forms of search by helping Google understand complex consumer or patient questions and tasks.

An example of this is when you open Google Lens and use your cell phone’s camera to point and ask “how do I fix this?” Google will be able to identify the problem and connect you with useful information on the web to fix it, such as a YouTube video or websites with possible answers.

By using MUM, Google could show “related topics” referenced in those videos and help you better understand the task we want to solve.

As Google search continually improves, people will be able to tackle complex tasks faster and with better results, so they can get back to what they love or care about.

With these updated search capabilities, it’s not hard to imagine all the new ways that people will find answers to challenging questions and advance their discovery and exploration of topics that matter.

To be successful in this new world, companies will need to prepare for constant change by taking an agile approach to ensure they appear in search at all the important times.

Today automation takes on great importance in all aspects of search advertising campaigns to be closer to users. Updates and innovations in Google search will continue to create new ways for people to access information and connect with the businesses around them.

