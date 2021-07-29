And what is that?

The pandemic has registered a new acceleration that makes it difficult to believe that the end will be achieved in the short term. The expansion of the Delta Variant is one of the reasons, but also the relaxation of prevention and hygiene measures. Just a few days ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) had to back down and recommend the use of masks even in those already vaccinated. In the same way, more and more people are able to overcome this new disease but keep the Covid-19 persistent.

In this case, it refers to a condition where the sequelae do not disappear even after leaving the hospital. Among the main complaints that survivors have are fatigue, dyspnea and extreme tiredness. In addition, current evidence has shown that people do not maintain the same performance as before their infection. Many of them tire easily and even simple activities such as going up and down stairs represent a strong challenge.

Other aspects that are frequent are insomnia, distraction and the loss of smell and taste. All these features appear with the infection and in most cases disappear when a full recovery is achieved. Although those who suffer from persistent Covid-19 keep them indefinitely.

On the other hand, not only physical but also emotional health is affected. So far it has been identified that the majority of survivors have severe depression.

Diseases in the corneas of the eyes

While from constant investigations it has been possible to obtain a clearer picture of the persistent Covid-19. A new study just published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology has identified two new sequels.

Based on work by scientists from the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, it was found that survivors of the disease who maintain discomfort also tend to have loss of nerve fibers and an increase in key immune cells on the surface of the eyes.

The research mentions that these two changes in the cornea were especially more evident among those who also had neurological symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, headache, dizziness, numbness and neuropathic pain.

So far it has not yet been possible to explain why some patients develop persistent Covid-19 and others do not. Although it is estimated that one in 10 infected will maintain the sequelae for a long period of time.

Therefore, one of the maximum recommendations is to offer a follow-up of all patients. In particular, there must be pulmonary and physical rehabilitation therapy. In this way, it is easier to recover all the capacities that were had before the infection and to avoid a decrease in the quality of life.

While from the current scientific evidence there is already at least three official medical guides. These are documents that indicate the special care that should be offered to affected people and that you should know.