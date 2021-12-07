India reported this Friday the disappearance of a coronavirus patient, who was detected new variant omicron. After he evaded security controls and left the country.

The 66-year-old patient from South Africa left the hotel where he was serving the period of isolation and “fled the country.” The finance minister of the Indian state of Karnataka, R. Ashok, informed the press.

The patient, whose whereabouts is unknown, had arrived on November 20 from South Africa, and traveled to Dubai seven days later.

“We have filed a complaint with the police and we will see what happened in the hotel, from where the person escaped,” he said.

The patient managed to leave the country after undergoing a new examination in a private laboratory

According to local media, the patient managed to leave the country after undergoing a new examination in a private laboratory that yielded a negative result. According to the authorities, the man who had the complete vaccine guidelines did not present symptoms of the virus so only his isolation had been ordered.

The patient is one of the two cases reported so far in India of the new variant, the second, also detected in the state of Karnataka. He is a 46-year-old doctor with no travel history, and whose case is being studied.

Ashok also reported that another ten passengers “have been reported missing”, these “must be traced and must be examined.”

“Travelers will not be allowed to leave the airport until their results are published,” he added.

The state’s Health Minister, K. Sudhakar, reported that the authorities have given priority to tracking passengers from African countries who evaded the controls.

Although India has suspended international commercial flights since the end of March 2020. Bilateral agreements, known as air bridges, with about twenty nations, have allowed the limited arrival and departure of flights.

Starting this week, passengers arriving in the country must undergo a PCR test inside the airport. Stay there until the result is known, and if positive, a genome sequence examination will be performed to determine the virus variants.

