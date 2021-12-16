Patent reveals new gameplay mechanics for BOTW 2

The rumors ended up being true and indeed, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was not present during The Game Awards 2021. The absence of this game was certainly disappointing for many, but at least we have new information about its gameplay mechanics thanks to the registration of multiple patents.

Gamereactor.eu has been researching and discovered several patents filed by Nintendo reinforcing some of the features seen during their reveal trailer on E3 2021, and gives us a better idea of ​​what to expect from them.

All these patents show us concepts that we will surely see reflected in the mechanics of gameplay. For example, in the trailer we could see Link exit at the bottom of a platform and exit at the top via a portal. This patent suggests that, in theory, Link it could replicate this same movement on any other surface.

Then we have a rewind function, which could be used for all kinds of puzzles and designs of dungeons in this sequel. Maybe we can even see it incorporated into the combat system.

Finally, we can see a patent of Link falling, same action we saw at some point in the trailer. In the drawing we can see Link make use of the bow in mid-flight, something that could also be incorporated into the gameplay in one way or another. Maybe in combat or maybe to solve certain puzzles.

Editor’s note: Hopefully, it won’t be long before we have a new trailer for BOTW 2. From what we see in the trailer, the game looks like it already has a good trailer and hopefully Nintendo can fulfill its promise of releasing it sometime in 2022. Maybe we’ll see it around Christmas time next year.

Via: Nintendo life