Elaboration

exist two techniques to be used in the preparation of the pâte sablée (and the rest of the broken doughs): crémage and sablage. Both are equally valid and with the same results, use the one that is most comfortable for you.

In a bowl we beat the softened butter with the icing sugar until creamy and smooth, a few seconds. We add the sifted flour and the egg. Mix with a spatula or knife, without touching the dough with your hands, until it coalesces and forms a ball.

Sift the icing sugar with the flour and place on a clean work surface, making a hole in the center. We add the butter, very cold and diced, and we work it with the fingertips to obtain a crumb texture. Incorporate the egg and mix with a spatula or knife, without touching the dough with your hands, until it coalesces and forms a ball.

In the sablage technique the butter must be very cold

Rest and cool

Whatever the technique used, we place the dough between two sheets of greaseproof paper and stretch it with a rolling pin until it is fine. We transfer it to a tray and store it in the fridge so that lame body: two hours if the cremage method is used and 30 minutes if the sablage is used.

Baked

Once the dough is hard, we remove it from the refrigerator and peel off one of the sheets of greaseproof paper to reveal it. We line the mold that we are going to use without manipulating the excess dough and store it again in the fridge until ready to bake at 175ºC with heat up and down for 12-13 minutes.

Pâte sucrée ready to use

We can also introduce the mold into the freezer and bake the dough directly as we remove it from it. In this case we will need to give it a couple more minutes to cook properly.

Other important issues

Once the dough is cooked, if we want proof the base of our cake or cake, we brush it with beaten egg white as we remove it from the oven. The heat will set and create a protective film that will keep it dry after filling.

We wait for the dough to be completely cold To unmold – it is very brittle and doing it hot can lead to disaster – and we already have our pie or cake base ready to use.