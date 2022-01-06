Passat, Mondeo, Elise ... these and other popular cars that will die in 2022

Fashions come and go, but the SUV looks set to last for a long time. This and the rise of electric cars means that some classics on the market have to say goodbye to production this year.

Times change and vehicles adapt to them. Brands are doomed to constantly renew their product offering in order to succeed or at least survive.

But precisely this need means that in some cases the only way out is commercial death. Something that, with the rise of SUV It has happened and will continue to happen to many saloons, minivans and family cars that were once the favorites of families.

The same goes for electric cars, which in many cases come to end a range of vehicles that cannot adapt to these new mobility trends without skyrocketing costs or requiring a deep renovation. This is the case of utility vehicles and sports cars, among others. And we are going to list the most relevant of them all below.

Audi TT

The Audi TT is already saying goodbye to the US market.

We start with one of the classic sports cars of this century, which, although it does not yet have a confirmed farewell date, what is certain is that it will not have a new generation and will die this year or the next. Even in the United States, his disappearance has already been confirmed.

The Audi TT was launched on the market in 1998 and since then it has lived three generations, the last launched in 2014. Its commercial success and the fact that it was the first production model of the brand to incorporate the DSG automatic transmission in 2004 do not hide the fact that the brand with the four rings has decided to cease production to make room for new electric models.

Citroën C1

The small French utility vehicle will soon say goodbye in Spain.

The small utility of the PSA Group already ceased production at the end of 2021 and throughout this year it will permanently disappear from the sales catalog of the chevron brand.

In fact, its brother, the Peugeot 108, is no longer for sale and soon the Citroën C1 will be on its way after 16 years on the market. For its part, the last of the triplets, the Toyota Aygo, will become a small urban crossover, renamed Aygo X.

Dacia Lodgy

The Dacia Lodgy is one of the few minivans that still held out on the market.

Parallel to the disappearance of the Dacia Logan MCV, the Romanian family member that is no longer on the Spanish market, the Renault sub-brand has also decided to end the Lodgy and replace both with what promises to be one of the best sellers of the future, the Jogger.

The truth is that the Lodgy has not been on the market too long, arriving in 2012 to increase the Dacia catalog in Europe and improve the quality / price ratio of its models. Now with the crushing dominance of SUVs and the rise of electric cars, the Lodgy has become a mere anecdote in the market and is already on the exit ramp.

Ford mondeo

The Ford Mondeo has been growing in variants and bodies, but has not been able to sustain the sales figures of yesteryear.

We are talking about one of the most popular saloons of recent decades, but one that has catastrophically succumbed to the unstoppable rise of SUVs. As a result, Ford is already preparing a crossover body coupe with which to take over from the Ford Mondeo.

The model produced in Almussafes, Valencia, will say goodbye after almost 30 years of validity and five generations. Not even its recent adaptation to hybrid mechanics has managed to save it from burning.

Lotus elise

The fabulous Lotus Elise succumbs to the push of electrics.

Along with the Exige and Evora, the iconic Lotus Elise says goodbye to the market, having dazzled crowds of fans with its dynamic demeanor and driving fun.

The Elise was released in 1996 and it is the best-selling model in the history of the British brand, which must now give way to electric models that allow Lotus to survive in the demanding automotive sector.

A circumstance that will not cloud the fact that between the three they have sold a total of almost 52,000 units, that is to say, practically half of the total production of the brand in its history.

Mazda cx-3

Óscar Magro tested the Mazda CX-3 and these were his impressions.

The presence of Mazda’s small SUV on the market has been brief. Not surprisingly, the CX-3 was launched in 2015 and after six years it will say goodbye to it. And it is that this attractive B-SUV has not even reached a second generation (only a facelift in 2018) before succumbing to the CX-30, a somewhat larger electric SUV that will soon pick up the baton.

Renault kadjar

The Renault Kadjar will be replaced by the Austral shortly.

Another of the SUVs born at the dawn of the boom in this type of vehicle will say goodbye this year as a result of the profound renovation undertaken in the Renault Group after the arrival of Luca de Meo to the presidency of the same.

Thus, the C-SUV of the firm of the rhombus has already programmed its relief, the new Southern, which arrives this year. The Kadjar can still be purchased at dealerships, although with a range adjusted to its last months of life.

Renault Talisman

The Renault Talisman says goodbye to a market in which it has never excelled.

The popular Renault Laguna was replaced by the Talisman in 2015, that is, at the worst possible time. Since then, SUVs have only grown and sedans decline, so it makes sense that the Talisman ends up disappearing from the market this quarter.

SEAT Mii

Óscar Magro tested the SEAT Mii Electric when it hit the market in 2019.

Although this small car of the Spanish brand, which went electric in 2019has had good sales figures, its cessation of production is already scheduled and it will mean the end of this type of vehicle at SEAT, which completely cedes the baton to Cupra as far as electric mobility is concerned.

Born in 2011 as a substitute for SEAT Arosa, can be considered the brother of the Volkswagen Up! and the Škoda Citigo, also missing from the market at this time.

smart EQ forfour

Javier Gómara got to know the smart electric range during its launch in Valencia.

The heir to the popular smart forfour went electric to try to save himself, but five years later he is forced to say goodbye to the market after passing through it without pain or glory.

Now the Chinese brand Geely, who controls the Swiss firm, has decided to replace this model with a new one that is in segment B and that will be manufactured in the Asian country.

Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry offers quality and performance, but that will not be enough to keep it in the European market.

Although it will continue to be sold in Japan and the United States, the popular and long-lived Japanese saloon will say goodbye this year to Europe and Spain. And it is that the segment of this type of vehicle is suffering like no other the boom of SUVs, plummeting in sales and popularity, something that not even the launch of electrified models can stop.

Thus goes a model that was launched on the market in 1979 and that has lived six generations. Not surprisingly, it is Toyota’s fifth oldest model.

Volkswagen Passat saloon

The Volkswagen Passat saloon is one of the most popular models in the automotive industry.

One more saloon that succumbs to the boom in SUVs, in this case one of the heavyweights and the best sales figures it has maintained in recent years. But the need to bet on electric vehicles is also pressing and all this has encouraged the VAG Group to decide to end the production of the saloon variant of the iconic Passat.

For now, its end as a complete model is already confirmed in the United States and the saloon version stopped being sold in Germany at the end of last year. At the moment, the ninth generation the Passat will only arrive in its family variant.

In this way we end the review of the models that we are going to say goodbye to throughout this 2022 that has recently begun. On the contrary, other models will arrive to revitalize the market and at motor.es we will tell you all about it promptly.