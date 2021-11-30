In this way we will be able to know clearly what it is an electric scooter and the parts that make it up. Also the way it works because, to tell the truth, at present we can find several ranges, both power and autonomy.

What is it

When buying any product in which you have to make a considerable outlay, the best thing you can do is think a little before launching yourself to browse the catalogs of the stores. And in the case of these, too. This is why it is important that know in detail, and for this you have to know what it is like.

In any case, the truth is that the electric scooter is not a new invention, beyond its parts and components. We can go back to 1905 and find the first still primitive models of this vehicle that is all the rage. Although there are countless models, more or less sophisticated, they share a series of characteristics.

Also called motorized scooters, they can have the appearance of the traditional children’s scooter, equipped with batteries and an electric motor that make human impulse unnecessary. There are even those that use a small combustion engine, but the electric option is the one that is being imposed due to its simplicity and ease of use.

As we will see later, the characteristics of the modern electric scooter are highly variable. There are them with two wheels, but the fastest they can have three and up to four. Its aluminum manufacture has reduced its weight, and they do not usually exceed 20 kg. In addition, some are very transportable because they can be folded. In other cases, plastic is used to shape its structure. In addition, the speeds that they can develop are also highly variable.

What is its operation

The great characteristic of this type of vehicle, also known as VMP, is that from its parts that make it up, this kind of electric scooter makes it no longer necessary to propel and pick up speed with the foot as it happened with the common ones of years ago. Thus, in this way, to understand how an electric scooter works we have to establish the chain of actions.

This is the movement that begins on the handlebar throttle, with which we calibrate how much power we ask the engine. The motor is powered by battery to take power, and then transmits it to the wheel through the transmission. At that moment, the power turns into motion.

All this energy generated by the engine is transferred to the wheels by means of transmission systems. The higher the engine power, more mechanical energy will provide. This means more speed and easier climbing hills. It is there where, in line with the rest of the elements that compose it, the device that allows our mobility may be more powerful, with more autonomy, or quite the opposite.

Components such as the subjectively low costs of care, and since they can be easily folded for storage or transport, are what give us the advantage of not reaching your destination with a sweaty back, such as common bikes, so they end up being a unbeatable recipe. In any case, the rest of its parts are those that have to be in good condition (such as batteries) for the scooter to perform its function.

Elements that make it up

That is when, once underway, you just have to control the scooter, taking care of the appropriate speed and the use of the brake at the appropriate times. As long as you have the battery charged, you can move around with peace of mind. Likewise, the operation of the electric scooter is simple, above all, because it does not have so many parts. It requires moderate maintenance on components that are moving, such as wheels, transmission, and brakes.

These names are some of those that make up the final operation. As you will see, they all work under electrical components which fulfill a certain task. It is true that either by mechanical depth or by the development they execute, some can be seen in greater or lesser importance, but the result tells us that all are key pieces for proper operation and start-up.

Electric motor

As we mentioned, they are all functional elements and parts that make each of the parts of the electric scooter fulfill its purpose. One of them is what has to do with the electric motor. Simply put, this is why you ride on it and it takes you everywhere.

On the contrary, without this motor you would have to use your feet to be able to move it. Therefore, we should pay more importance to the heart of our scooter. Thus, he himself is in charge of transform an electrical energy into mechanical. The energy is provided by the battery, which is responsible for taking it to the wheels to turn it into mechanical with its movement. This is how an electric scooter moves. For their part, and depending on the type of VMP, these are equipped with electric motors that vary between two types:

With brushes . the main difference is durability, where although the brushed motor has a better performance, and sometimes more performance. brushless motor lasts longer. In any case, speaking exclusively about electric scooters will not be a determining factor, since the motor is designed in such a way that it lasted much longer than the other components of the scooter.

. the main difference is durability, where although the brushed motor has a better performance, and sometimes more performance. brushless motor lasts longer. In any case, speaking exclusively about electric scooters will not be a determining factor, since the motor is designed in such a way that it lasted much longer than the other components of the scooter. Brushless. It is an evolution of the normal or conventional electric motor, its alternative. Brushless motors do not need maintenance, while conventional motors do. In addition, brushless motors have a longer useful life and use power more efficiently. Your alternative is conventional electric motors.

Battery

And if the motor is a key part, the battery could be said to be another of the parts of the electric scooter that is exactly in the same line. The reason is none other than because this will be who determines autonomy of our scooter. That is to say; how long the scooter lasts after a full charge.

Depending on the quality of these batteries, the autonomy of our scooter will be higher or lower. The cheapest batteries for electric scooters are those of lead-acid that last approximately 500 charges, on the other hand, batteries of lithium ion they will have a durability of approximately 1,000 charges.

Power controller

For its part, and paying close attention to the response that our device with two or more wheels can have, we also have what is the power controller. As its name says, it is the one that will allow you to control the power of the electric motor in it at all times.

This way we can add more or less power depending on the path or slope on which we travel with our electric scooter. In the models that do not have handlebars, the speed will be controlled by the movement of our body thanks to sensors installed in the hoverboard style scooters.

Transmission

Once it has the energy produced by the motor coming from the batteries, it needs be transported to the wheels. This is where the transmission comes in, one of the most important parts of the electric scooter, which can be treated in three different ways.

Either by direct transmission, which will not require adjustments or maintenance, belt transmission for models of less than 500w of power, or chain transmission.

The broadcast per strap It is the most common in medium and low power scooters, this because they are inexpensive and durable.

It is the most common in medium and low power scooters, this because they are inexpensive and durable. Electric scooters mostly use the transmission by chain , this for the high durability and resistance.

, this for the high durability and resistance. The broadcast direct It is only found on a select group of scooters. Most current models carry this type of transmission, and are characterized by their high reliability and resistance.

Brakes

It is the key element for operability and safety by taking care of slowing down and stopping the device. Brakes can be of the drum or disc type (a mode is similar to that of automobiles), and in either case they work by friction.

Thus, when the brake mechanism is actuated from the handlebar, a moving surface such as the disk or drum contacts another static surface to brake the vehicle. In the case of disc brake system, the moving part will be that of the disc that is together with the wheel and that is going to stop due to contact and friction with the pads that are on the flat surface. It is important to know that both systems generate heat due to the force they must exert to brake or reduce speed.

Wheels

In the same way that happens when we decide to buy a car, we have to take into account the wheels of the scooter, and above all know what type they are. Because yes, these are also referred to differently in concept of what our vehicle is and the use that we will know how to give it.

We can meet with wide wheels whose mission is a better cushioning and handling on dirt terrain, although sacrificing some control over the scooter. However, we won’t need oversized wheels on smooth asphalt.

The wheels must have regular maintenance if we want to guarantee the quality and safety of our electric scooter. As we have commented in the previous section, it will be convenient to check the pressure of the wheels periodically to reduce the number of accidents. Remember that you will always have the possibility of getting the spare parts you need for your electric scooter.