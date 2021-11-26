Participate in Christmas Anecdotes 2021!

Christmas anecdotes are back! Yes, you read that right. Our classic December show is back so that we can once again have a great time enjoying the best moments of Christmas and video games, concepts that we all know, go completely hand in hand. For this 2021 we will have a great variety of gifts for you, so we recommend you to be very attentive. How can you be part of the celebration? When will the special show premiere? We will tell you everything below.

The first thing is that we can confirm that the main publishers in the industry have joined our initiative so that all of this can come true, so you can hope that prizes relate to recently released full games on all platforms. The second thing is that this time, the special of Christmas Anecdotes 2021 will be carried out through our Podcast. This program will be broadcast on our Youtube channel the next December 22, where all the staff of Atomix will share the best anecdotes that have come to us for clear, choose which prizes each one gets.

But hey, how can you participate? You just have to us send an email to promo@atomix.vg where in no more than half a page or 500 wordsTell us the best Christmas anecdote you have and that of course is related to video games. It is very important that the story is true, we realize very easily if the story is being invented. For this year We will give priority to the happiest, funniest and funniest anecdotes that come to us.

In addition to the above, it is very important that in the email you put your full name, where are you from -Yes you can participate even if you do not live in Mexico-, as well as what consoles do you have and / or if you have a PC to play. These data are of the utmost importance. If your email lacks any of them, unfortunately we will not be able to select your anecdote to participate.

The deadline to participate is December 15th.

In short you need:

-Mail to promo@atomix.vg

-Write your anecdote in a text that does not exceed 500 words.

-Full name.

-Place where you live.

-Consoles that you have and / or PC to play.

Good luck and we look forward to your participation!