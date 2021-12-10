The latest rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S22 reveal certain data about their specifications, such as the amount of RAM and storage.

The leaks do not rest and, is that, any device can fall prey to this situation. Of course, normally the most troubled by this are the most interesting equipment such as high-end ones. The clearest example is Samsung’s smartphones from the Galaxy family.

This family of terminals is one of the most interesting in Samsung and, for the moment, it is rumored that it will arrive with three members: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 to dry. This triad of devices are the ones that will give war in 2022 to the rest of the equipment of other manufacturers.

In recent weeks what has been leaking is that the devices would arrive with first-rate features, but that they would not suppose a total and complete renovation of the previous generation of Samsung Galaxy S. And, it is difficult to create such a complete generational leap.

The rumors that have begun to circulate in relation to these devices do not feature the cameras, although it is usually a section in which attention is always focused. This time what is being talked about is the storage settings and the available colors.

These data would highlight that the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G would arrive with a version of 8 GB of RAM, but with two versions of storage: 128 GB and 256 GB. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus would have the same settings and in terms of colors, there is talk of a pinkish gold, green, white and black.

The one that is expected to be the most powerful, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, would arrive with a configuration of 12 GB of RAM along with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Of course, you would also find a version with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage for photos, videos and etc.

The truth is that considering that they will be high-end terminals, these specifications do not surprise anyone. In the same way, it must be taken into account that these are leaks and that until Samsung does not reveal the official data, it is necessary to take with some caution these rumors.