Today we are going strong with this recipe of parmesan cheese brothGreat way to take advantage of the non-grating edges or crusts that we borrowed from Serious Eats. A preparation with a lot of flavor, ideal to use as an ingredient in other dishes and capable of taking them to another level.

With it we have prepared a brutal onion and parmesan risotto. So rich that we have not even been able to photograph it because it has flown off the table. We could have used it in a stew, a cream or a sauce, among others. We imagine a béchamel prepared with parmesan broth instead of milk and it makes our mouths water.

The crux of the recipe is to go freezing the crusts Parmesan cheese (or grana padano) that cannot be grated or cut. At home we are big consumers of cheese and we have not been slow to have the necessary amount for this recipe, but if it is not your case you will have to be patient.





We scratch the outside of the crusts to remove possible remains of dirt or mold. We put them in a colander and wash them under a stream of cold water for 30 seconds. We introduce the clean rinds in a pot and add the water. We can add a little salt, in fact the original recipe indicates it, but we opted to do the opposite. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes, Stirring occasionally to prevent the crusts from sticking to the base. Read: Homemade tomato jam, the recipe we make in summer and enjoy all year round At the end of the indicated time the crusts will be tender, time to remove the pot from the heat and crush. We have used a arm mixer and started at low speed and climbing slowly. We will obtain a creamy broth that only has go through a strainer and voila. If we are not going to use it at the moment, we let it cool down and store it in the fridge for a maximum of five days. We can also freeze it.

With what to accompany the Parmesan cheese broth

East parmesan cheese broth It is a good starting point for the preparation of rice, creams, sauces and much more. Not only can it be used as an ingredient to add flavor, but it can be transformed into a cream on its own if we add a poached onion and thicken it with a little cornmeal.

Directly to the palate | Throwing away the pickle liquid is a crime: this is how you can take advantage of the pickle brine in the kitchen

Directly to the palate | Repápalos Extremadura, the recipe with which my grandmother (and many others) took advantage of stale bread