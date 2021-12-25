“In no way will I go back to Mexico; I can’t stand being in a more surreal country than my paintings ”, this is how Salvador Dalí gave the best explanation of what a country like Mexico is like where situations as ironic as they are relevant occur every day, such is the case reported on social networks, where One user tells how he was a victim of crime, as he relates that when he got off an Oxxo his food was stolen.

The story was told by a user through the digital platform Twitter, and demonstrates the dangers and irony of living in a megalopolis such as Mexico City, where, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), An average of 21 thousand crimes related to robberies were registered during 2020.

In social networks

Within the digital platforms all kinds of hilarious situations occur, such is the case of a Twitter user who tells how he was a victim of crime on the streets of Mexico City, noting that his corn was stolen while he was buying a Coca – Cola at an Oxxo on Avenida Universidad.

Friends what a fart with the race JAJAJAJA I was fucking a corn and then I entered the University Oxxo for a coca and I left the corn in my car but with the windows down, because I said “I have nothing to steal apart I go back and forth” but when I left 🥺 to fuck his mother my corn 😔 pic.twitter.com/u80kGdb3Hk – ᎧᏬᏒᎧᏰᎧᏒᎧᏕ (@LeonUroboros) December 23, 2021

The user named @LeonUroboros said that on the eve of Christmas, he was enjoying one of the traditional meals that Mexico City offers, the affected party points out that while he was eating his prepared corn, he decided to buy a Coca – Cola in nearby Oxxo AV. University and considering that he was not running any risk, he left his food in the car with the window open; However, when he returned, what was his surprise when he realized that his corn was gone.

Given the situation, the affected person placed a post on networks where you can see a photograph of a stained napkin as evidence, along with a hilarious comment where the user points out that: “Friends, what a fart with the race JAJAJAJA I was fucking a corn and so I went to the University Oxxo for a coca and left the corn in my car, but with the windows down, because I said “I have nothing to steal apart from me, I come and go.”

In networks, a conversation has been generated within the original post, in which users comment on related cases where crime has been present when taking objects that at first glance could not be considered stolen, such is the case commented by the user @LeonUroboros , which comments the following: “Sometime food was stolen from a meeting (years ago). They stole nothing but the food pots. To date I can’t help but think it was someone who was hungry. Maybe that day he fed his family. I do not justify it, but I am grateful for being able to eat every day ”, demonstrating the good will that one has on occasions after problematic situations.

Now read: