

Nov 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM CET



The signing of Leo Messi for him Paris Saint-Germain It was a real bombshell for the French league that reached never-before-seen audience figures thanks to the Argentine. The best of all time of the beautiful sport is more and more comfortable in Paris and this is reflected in his last five games, in which he has scored 3 goals and has given another one in attendance, leaving an average of 0.80 in direct goal involvement in the last five games with the Parisians, some figures that are close to Messi’s level.

Precisely, to talk about the figure of Messi A teammate of his was invited to ‘RMC Sport’, both in Argentina and in PSG, who knows him perfectly, Angel Di Maria who offered an interview in which he assured that “Leo Messi is the best player in the world“and that consequently”always has to be in the field“, reflecting the importance of the former FC Barcelona player in all the teams in which he plays.

For Messi “it was not easy, he has always had his life in Barcelona”

‘El Fideo’ also stated that the signing of his compatriot for PSG it was a great addition, even though he also admitted that Messi had difficulties since his arrival in Paris, something that on the other hand is completely normal, since it was a total change in both his personal and football life: “It wasn’t easy for him, he has always had his life in Barcelona. New house, new school (for his children), it has not been easy for him, “explained PSG number ’11’.

“Messi is happy, adapted and that is the most important thing”

In addition, Say Maria He also assured that currently Messi “is happy, adapted And that is the most important. He is very happy, his family is adjusting well. You have found your home. He adapts well to the people at the club. “And despite seeing a good version of Messi (which would be the best for anyone else), the best Leo has not yet been seen that he had seen for so many years in Barcelona. His compatriot underlines the reasons: “Has come to a different team (At Barça I was more used to the game of possession). Here we like to go against it, but also to touch the ball. It is a balance that must be found and it is not always easy, “he said.

Messi, the favorite for Di María to win the Ballon d’Or

Finally, about his favorite to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Angel Di Maria claimed to have a strong candidate: Messi “more than deserves to win the Ballon d’Or. He had an impressive year in his career. After everything that happened to him with the national team and that he finally won the Copa América … “, said his compatriot to make it clear who would have to win the highest individual award in the world of football.