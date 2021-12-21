Parfois is another of the firms that crosses the, apparently, very thin line between fashion and decoration. As H&M Home, Stradivarius and Mango did before, it is now the Portuguese firm that presents its first decoration proposal.

The firm, which is a benchmark in accessories and accessories for fashion, intends to repeat the formula with the home. His first proposal consists of a selection of accessories and small accessories that includes cushions, placemats, napkin rings and various scented candless with which Parfois wants us to fill the house with color and add the latest trends for the home.

Among its cushions, the earth tones (terracotta, caldera …) stand out, which are absolutely trendy and the bouclé fabric (which is not reserved for white). Also the corduroy -so seventies- to give texture to the sofa or the bed.

At the table they highlight their commitment to a style boho chic with rhinestone rings such as napkin rings and tablecloths and napkins with raffia details.













A young and fun style that contrasts with the classic style of its scented candles. Available in three shades and three scents; Night Amber, Positano Lemon and Douce Vanille are priced at 12.99 euros and can be a good gift for the holidays.





This short collection but eclectic proposal leaves us wanting to continue knowing the next Parfois Home Collection. We’ll be alert.





Available in select stores and on Parfois.com

