EFE.- Mothers and fathers of children with cancer demonstrated this Tuesday in the vicinity of the Mexico City airport to demand the supply of cancer drugs nationwide.

Dressed in black, dozens of protesters carried banners reading “Medicine for everyone!” and “The real enemy is cancer” and, for the sixth consecutive week, they protested the lack of drugs for their children’s treatments.

“This year has been the most shortage in the history of the country,” Andrés Castañeda, coordinator of the Health and Well-being cause of the Nosotrxs organization, told EFE, who joined the protest.

The activist noted that people still do not receive medications in a timely manner “Not only for children with cancer, but for adults with cancer and those who live with a chronic disease.”

For this reason, he affirmed that the intention of the protesters is to draw the attention of the authorities to be heard.

“It is not a demonstration against the Government, it is a call to listen to us and work together. It is a problem that cannot be solved by a single person, ”he said.

And he asserted that this call “is urgent” so that the supply is restored throughout the country.

In addition, he said that, although in some cases there is no total shortage of drugs, there are patients who live intermittently in treatment “that is, sometimes they receive it and then stop receiving it.”

He indicated that the changes in the distribution of drugs proposed by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to leave it in the hands of the Mexican Army, may be good, although it was not necessary.

“The distribution of drugs already knew how to do it, there is a change, a discourse of change, but we have learned that underestimating the complexity of processes makes patients pay and this seems like an experiment,” he said.

The crisis due to the shortage of medicines in the health sector worsened in 2019 due to budget cuts and changes in purchasing of medicines imposed by the Government of López Obrador, who assumed the Presidency on December 1, 2018.

While in 2020 this was complicated by the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the fact that on several occasions the Mexican president has denied the lack of drugs, in the first days of November he publicly urged several of his main officials to put an end to the shortage of drugs.

