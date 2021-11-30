Custom ROMs are not at their peak of popularity, but they are still one of the most effective ways to breathe new life into an old terminal. Paranoid Android is one of the most recognizable names in the ROM landscape, and it returns once again with the first version based on Android 12.

Paranoid Android Saphire is the name chosen for this version, after Android Paranoid based on Android 10 received the name Quartz. After completely skipping Android 11, the team is back with an AOSP-based alpha version that is available now for the OnePlus 8 and will soon come to more models.

Android Paranoid based on Android 12

The creators of Android Paranoid claim on your Twitter account that the novelties of Android 12 are so good that they have taken them to Paranoid Android. Born like this Paranoid Android Saphire 12 Alpha, based on the Android 12 AOSP code released by Google on October 4.

Paranoid Android is a ROM that stands out for including lots of own functions – many of which became Android features years later – although it is unclear how many of them are available in this first Alpha version. The only photo about it is this teaser from a month ago, where you can see the options to customize the look of the mobile theme.

This first version of Paranoid Android based on Android 12 is now available for download for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro from the download channel of the ROM in Telegram, although we have a preview of other terminals that have it already working and should be officially supported soon. They are as follows:

More information | Paranoid Android