If you have a Xiaomi mobile and you like the Custom ROMs you’re in luck. Paranoid Android just released its first ROM based on Android 12 for some OnePlus mobiles and very soon for 10 Xiaomi phones. This is an Alpha version, so only the most impatient should update. There are not many details, although the good news is that the support begins with smartphones with some time in the market and not with the newer ones.

ROM based on Android 12 AOSP with modifications

The good thing about custom ROMs is that many of them take the base code of Android, use its design and begin to include very interesting functions and modifications. This is just what is expected of Paranoid Android Sapphire 12, ROM-based Android 12 AOSP.

It is now available to download and install in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Of course, very soon, as we can read in Engadget Android, it will be available for more OnePlus devices and for 10 Xiaomi mobiles with some antiquity. This is the full list:

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 5T

Little M2 Pro

Little X3

Little F3

Little F2 Pro

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Nubia Mini 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

These terminals will have this custom ROM available shortly and will be able to install it easily. If you do not have experience with the installation of ROMs, we recommend you try on secondary devices, as there are certain steps that could go wrong and you will be left with a useless or bricked mobile.

If you have one of the mobiles from the list you will have the possibility to give it a different and very interesting look when the ROM is available for more terminals. And yes, as the weeks go by more and more Xiaomi terminals and other brands should start to get support too.

Via