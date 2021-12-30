Also in Europe, Japan and China an expansionary fiscal policy is anticipated, with the priority of taking care of the recovery and making room for their own transitions not only in energy, but also in more sustainable economies.

As if that were not enough, we are also in the middle of the digital revolution, where the disruption led by technology firms expands and assimilates in all sectors to expand markets, increase productivity, create new products and services. Inflation, in this context, can even be “accepted” as an unavoidable cost.

In fact, the race to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 is one of the elements that may be influencing inflation. A supply shock that could repeat itself for decades to come, according to BlackRock’s analysis.

The other side of the coin is a boost to growth and profitability for several years thanks to the massive displacement of capital for the transition, while the divestment of sectors with a high carbon footprint will generate intermittent inflationary pressures.

From this perspective, the unfulfilled commitment of the Paris Agreement that developed economies mobilize 100 billion dollars annually in public and private financing for actions against climate change in emerging countries is short: they calculate that this amount should come only from public resources to to leverage up to 1 trillion a year from private money and other sources.

Global climate funding needs are estimated at up to 3.8 trillion annually in three decades. A part would have to reach Mexico and multiply in investments … Difficult, if public money feeds the bottomless fossil barrel of Pemex and with decisions such as disappearing the National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change.

The same applies to the digital revolution: there are rivers of money for countries, companies and entrepreneurs who bet on it. Those who have invested in the Mexican unicorns that were revealed in recent weeks, such as Clara, from the fintech sector, and Merama and Jokr, in online commerce, see market and profitability reasons that transcend the sights of the 2024 elections. The same is found on investors and foundations approaching New Ventures.

A scenario of stagflation is not emerging in the world, but it could occur in Mexico, if we stay we lose the structural transition and we are left with a reactive role in the face of what is provisional. And worse if, to continue with marine images, instead of riding the waves of the future, we sink into the stagnant waters of the past.

Probably our current government will never get the hang of it, but each one has to do it in his own sphere.

Editor’s note: Rodrigo villar is a social entrepreneur and Founding Partner of New Ventures, where he seeks to transform the traditional way of doing business and create a new business model that perceives impact as the status quo. He has an MBA from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and studied Accounting and Financial Administration at the Tecnológico de Monterrey. Follow him on Twitter me in LinkedIn . The opinions published in this column belong exclusively to the author.

See more information about this and other topics in the Opinion channel