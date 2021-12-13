When the lists of the best of the year are starting to accumulate, and we are already thinking about how to spend another Christmas in a pandemic, awards season arrives. Today we can take a look at the nominations for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, one of those news that causes many debates among fans of cinema and television.
The gala will take place on January 9th of 2022 despite the controversy that has surrounded these awards, including the cancellation of its broadcast by NBC. Recall that the “Golden Globes” are the annual awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and, although the members are very different, they are often seen as a prelude to the Oscars.
In the sections of movie theater the name of Javier Bardem among the best actors of the year (not for ‘The good patron’ but for ‘Being the Ricardos’) and the title of ‘Parallel Mothers’, by Pedro Almodóvar, among the best non-English-speaking films and in the music category, made of Alberto Iglesias placeholder image. Three nominations with a Spanish flavor that make us a little happy on a sad day due to the death of Verónica Forqué.
For the rest, ‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion and ‘Belfast’ by Kenneth Branagh, tie with seven nominations, becoming the most nominated films for the 2022 Golden Globes.
Regarding the prizes of TV, HBO leads the nominations with twelve possible awards, followed by Netflix and Hulu with ten. ‘Succession’ is the series that accumulates the most nominations; five statuettes could achieve the HBO show, which starts as a great favorite in the drama section. With four nominations followed by ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, both from Apple TV, which achieved a total of eight nominations.
Below you can consult the complete list of the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022:
MOVIE THEATER
-Best Dramatic Film:
Belfast
CODA
Dune
The Williams method
The power of the dog
-Best comic or musical film:
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West side story
-Best address:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
-Best actress in drama:
Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s Eyes
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, The Gucci House
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
-Best actor in drama:
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, The Williams Method
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
-Best actress in a musical or comedy:
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
-Best actor in a comedy or musical:
Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, The Williams Method
Ruth Negga, Passing
-Best Supporting Actor:
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
-Best animated film:
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the last dragon
-Best Foreign Language Film:
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
It was the hand of God
A hero
Parallel mothers
-Best screenplay:
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The power of the dog
Don’t look up
Being the Ricardos
-Best soundtrack:
The French Chronicle
Charm
The power of the dog
Parallel mothers
Dune
-Best original song:
The Williams method
Charm
Belfast
Respect
No time to die
Golden Globes 2022: SERIES
-Best drama series:
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
The Squid Game
Succession
-Best actor in drama:
Brian Cox, Succession
Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
-Best actress in drama:
Uzo Aduba, In Therapy
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
-Best musical or comedy series:
The Great
Hacks
Only murders in the building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
-Best actress in a musical or comedy:
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
-Best actor in a musical or comedy:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
-Best “TV Movie” or miniseries:
Dopesick: Story of an addiction
The assistant
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
The Lewinsky Affair
-Best actor in “TV Movie” or miniseries:
Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Vision
Oscar Isaac, Secrets of a marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick: Story of an Addiction
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
-Best actress in “TV Movie” or miniseries:
Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision
Margaret Qualley, The Housekeeper
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
-Best Supporting Actor:
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Yeong-Su Oh, The Squid Game
-Best Supporting Actress:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick: Story of an Addiction
Andie MacDowell, The Housekeeper
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso