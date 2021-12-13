When the lists of the best of the year are starting to accumulate, and we are already thinking about how to spend another Christmas in a pandemic, awards season arrives. Today we can take a look at the nominations for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, one of those news that causes many debates among fans of cinema and television.

The gala will take place on January 9th of 2022 despite the controversy that has surrounded these awards, including the cancellation of its broadcast by NBC. Recall that the “Golden Globes” are the annual awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and, although the members are very different, they are often seen as a prelude to the Oscars.

In the sections of movie theater the name of Javier Bardem among the best actors of the year (not for ‘The good patron’ but for ‘Being the Ricardos’) and the title of ‘Parallel Mothers’, by Pedro Almodóvar, among the best non-English-speaking films and in the music category, made of Alberto Iglesias placeholder image. Three nominations with a Spanish flavor that make us a little happy on a sad day due to the death of Verónica Forqué.

For the rest, ‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion and ‘Belfast’ by Kenneth Branagh, tie with seven nominations, becoming the most nominated films for the 2022 Golden Globes.

Regarding the prizes of TV, HBO leads the nominations with twelve possible awards, followed by Netflix and Hulu with ten. ‘Succession’ is the series that accumulates the most nominations; five statuettes could achieve the HBO show, which starts as a great favorite in the drama section. With four nominations followed by ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, both from Apple TV, which achieved a total of eight nominations.

Below you can consult the complete list of the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022:

MOVIE THEATER

-Best Dramatic Film:

Belfast

CODA

Dune

The Williams method

The power of the dog

-Best comic or musical film:

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West side story

-Best address:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

-Best actress in drama:

Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s Eyes

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, The Gucci House

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

-Best actor in drama:

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, The Williams Method

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

-Best actress in a musical or comedy:

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

-Best actor in a comedy or musical:

Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, The Williams Method

Ruth Negga, Passing

-Best Supporting Actor:

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

-Best animated film:

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the last dragon

-Best Foreign Language Film:

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

It was the hand of God

A hero

Parallel mothers

-Best screenplay:

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The power of the dog

Don’t look up

Being the Ricardos

-Best soundtrack:

The French Chronicle

Charm

The power of the dog

Parallel mothers

Dune

-Best original song:

The Williams method

Charm

Belfast

Respect

No time to die

Golden Globes 2022: SERIES

-Best drama series:

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

The Squid Game

Succession

-Best actor in drama:

Brian Cox, Succession

Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

-Best actress in drama:

Uzo Aduba, In Therapy

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

-Best musical or comedy series:

The Great

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

-Best actress in a musical or comedy:

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

-Best actor in a musical or comedy:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

-Best “TV Movie” or miniseries:

Dopesick: Story of an addiction

The assistant

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

The Lewinsky Affair

-Best actor in “TV Movie” or miniseries:

Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Oscar Isaac, Secrets of a marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick: Story of an Addiction

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

-Best actress in “TV Movie” or miniseries:

Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Margaret Qualley, The Housekeeper

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

-Best Supporting Actor:

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Yeong-Su Oh, The Squid Game

-Best Supporting Actress: