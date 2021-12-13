When the lists of the best of the year are starting to accumulate, and we are already thinking about how to spend another Christmas in a pandemic, awards season arrives. Today we can take a look at the nominations for the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, one of those news that causes many debates among fans of cinema and television.

The gala will take place on January 9th of 2022 despite the controversy that has surrounded these awards, including the cancellation of its broadcast by NBC. Recall that the “Golden Globes” are the annual awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and, although the members are very different, they are often seen as a prelude to the Oscars.

In the sections of movie theater the name of Javier Bardem among the best actors of the year (not for ‘The good patron’ but for ‘Being the Ricardos’) and the title of ‘Parallel Mothers’, by Pedro Almodóvar, among the best non-English-speaking films and in the music category, made of Alberto Iglesias placeholder image. Three nominations with a Spanish flavor that make us a little happy on a sad day due to the death of Verónica Forqué.

For the rest, ‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion and ‘Belfast’ by Kenneth Branagh, tie with seven nominations, becoming the most nominated films for the 2022 Golden Globes.

Regarding the prizes of TV, HBO leads the nominations with twelve possible awards, followed by Netflix and Hulu with ten. ‘Succession’ is the series that accumulates the most nominations; five statuettes could achieve the HBO show, which starts as a great favorite in the drama section. With four nominations followed by ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Ted Lasso’, both from Apple TV, which achieved a total of eight nominations.

Below you can consult the complete list of the films and series nominated for the Golden Globes 2022:

Index hide
1 MOVIE THEATER
2 Golden Globes 2022: SERIES

MOVIE THEATER

-Best Dramatic Film:

  • Belfast

  • CODA

  • Dune

  • The Williams method

  • The power of the dog

-Best comic or musical film:

  • Cyrano

  • Don’t look up

  • Licorice Pizza

  • Tick, Tick … Boom!

  • West side story

-Best address:

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

  • Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

  • Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

  • Denis Villeneuve, Dune

-Best actress in drama:

  • Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s Eyes

  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

  • Lady Gaga, The Gucci House

  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

-Best actor in drama:

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

  • Will Smith, The Williams Method

  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

-Best actress in a musical or comedy:

  • Marion Cotillard, Annette

  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

  • Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

  • Emma Stone, Cruella

  • Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Read:  How did John Cho react to seeing Cowboy Bebop for the first time?

-Best actor in a comedy or musical:

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, don’t look up

  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

  • Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress

  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

  • Aunjanue Ellis, The Williams Method

  • Ruth Negga, Passing

-Best Supporting Actor:

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

  • Troy Kotsur, CODA

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

-Best animated film:

  • Charm

  • Flee

  • Luca

  • My sunny maad

  • Raya and the last dragon

-Best Foreign Language Film:

  • Compartment No. 6

  • Drive My Car

  • It was the hand of God

  • A hero

  • Parallel mothers

-Best screenplay:

  • Licorice Pizza

  • Belfast

  • The power of the dog

  • Don’t look up

  • Being the Ricardos

-Best soundtrack:

  • The French Chronicle

  • Charm

  • The power of the dog

  • Parallel mothers

  • Dune

-Best original song:

  • The Williams method

  • Charm

  • Belfast

  • Respect

  • No time to die

Golden Globes 2021: all the winning movies and series that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Movistar +, HBO, Apple Tv + and Disney +

Golden Globes 2022: SERIES

-Best drama series:

  • Lupine

  • The Morning Show

  • Pose

  • The Squid Game

  • Succession

-Best actor in drama:

  • Brian Cox, Succession

  • Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game

  • Billy Porter, Pose

  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

  • Omar Sy, Lupine

-Best actress in drama:

  • Uzo Aduba, In Therapy

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

-Best musical or comedy series:

  • The Great

  • Hacks

  • Only murders in the building

  • Reservation Dogs

  • Ted lasso

-Best actress in a musical or comedy:

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

  • Elle Fanning, The Great

  • Issa Rae, Insecure

  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

  • Jean Smart, Hacks

-Best actor in a musical or comedy:

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

-Best “TV Movie” or miniseries:

  • Dopesick: Story of an addiction

  • The assistant

  • Mare of Easttown

  • The Underground Railroad

  • The Lewinsky Affair

-Best actor in “TV Movie” or miniseries:

  • Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Vision

  • Oscar Isaac, Secrets of a marriage

  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick: Story of an Addiction

  • Ewan McGregor, Halston

  • Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

-Best actress in “TV Movie” or miniseries:

  • Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a Marriage

  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

  • Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision

  • Margaret Qualley, The Housekeeper

  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

-Best Supporting Actor:

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession

  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

  • Yeong-Su Oh, The Squid Game

-Best Supporting Actress:

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick: Story of an Addiction

  • Andie MacDowell, The Housekeeper

  • Sarah Snook, Succession

  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso