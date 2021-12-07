Deputy Carlos Rejala, supported by a group of crypto miners, presented a bill that seeks to give crypto mining a legal framework.

Paraguay has an enormous hydroelectric power capacity,

The bill will allow cryptocurrency to settle near hydroelectric plants in Itaipú and Yaciretá, which currently generate a large amount of surplus energy that is wasted.

The decision of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to make Bitcoin a legal tender completely changed the landscape of cryptocurrencies around the world.

While there are a good number of politicians who are still on the defensive, others have come to the forefront. Paraguay wants to follow a similar path and that is why it is strongly debating in the Senate.

Legalization of crypto mining

From bill that has been in process for several months and was presented by deputy Carlos Rejala, with the support of a group of crypto miners, the South American country is proposes to give a legal framework to crypto mining and thus remove the activity from what is known as “the gray zone”.

Bukele was one of Rejala’s inspirations, who is part of the minority Hagamos party. Although the congressman had promised to present a project along the same lines as El Salvador, what he did was propose to “regulate the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining industry.”

Paraguay’s energy potential

It is worth mentioning that Paraguay has an enormous hydroelectric power capacity, which it shares in some cases with Argentina and Brazil; and the hydroelectric plants in Itaipú and Yaciretá currently generate a large amount of surplus energy that is wasted.

This draft law would allow miners to settle nearby and thus put what they currently do not have to good use. It would also promote what is known as clean energy. The speeds of the rivers at the Itaipú and Yaciretá dams are very high and the area is famous for its waterfalls.

ITaipú is a binational dam of Paraguay and Brazil, on their border on the Paraná River. Until 2011 it was the largest in the world before being overtaken by the Three Gorges Dam in China. Meanwhile, Yaciretá is shared by Paraguay with Argentina and is also located on the Paraná: its name means “place where the moon shines.”

The project has gained adherents

What began as an idea looked askance by the rest of the deputies began to gain voices in favor. Rejala found an ally in Fernando Silva Facetti, “a highly respected figure in the Paraguayan Senate,” he describes Crypto news. This brought Tony Apuril and Juan Bartolomé “Ancho” Ramírez closer together. The first debates took place on December 2, at the last assembly.

What finally convinced Silva Facetti was the innovative nature of the project and that led him to promote mining as a new industrial sector within Paraguay.

“Crypto mining makes use of special machinery, such as data processors. It could well be compared to an electro-intensive industry, because a large amount of electrical energy is consumed in the process. You also need a skilled workforce“, he expressed.

While adding:

“It generates a final product that can be marketed such as digital assets. These acquire visibility in the market, as if they were just another commodity“.

Silva Facetti acknowledged that there are already miners in the country, but that they have not whitewashed their situation. A project regulated and approved by the authorities would allow them to stop operating in the “gray zone”. This means that they stop hiding.

“There are companies that have registered with the government as data centers, but they are actually digital miners. This is how they justify their electricity consumption rates”, He assured.

Paraguay is a pioneer within South America and its possible adoption could be an encouraging measure for the rest of the region. The Paraguayan Senate has in its hands what may be the future of the Guaraní nation.

