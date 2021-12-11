Great news for the entire Call of Duty: Vanguard player community is that great surprises are now available for all players, among which we can mention the arrival of the Paradise and Radar maps.

Something that has caught our attention is that these will be available in the first season of Vanguard and the new Caldera map from Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is also available to all players.

Courtesy of Season One, these maps offer an assortment of new Pacific-themed territories to fight in, along with the introduction of a brand-new Battle Pass that includes new weapons, perks, projects, and more.

Paradise (launch)

Welcome to Paradise, soldiers. Although the skies are clear and the tropical setting is seductive, it is anything but a vacation. This medium-sized map takes place on a militarized island, with tall rock formations in the center and various interior locations built throughout.

Players using short-range weapons such as submachine guns and shotguns will likely want to stalk the lower half of the map, where rock formations rise higher around narrow lanes to focus on melee play.

As you move north, the terrain opens up, so sniper rifles, machine guns, and marksmanship rifles are good options. Noteworthy is the northern laboratory, where an internal staircase leads to an imposing, yet exposed, viewpoint, ideal for long-distance combat.

There is also a staircase that descends to an underground path that leads to the central crane. The eastern observation bunker offers another position of deadly power, with superior cover as additional defense against incoming missiles.