The biggest attraction that Nintendo Switch Online has introduced this year has been the Expansion Pack. The Big N has partnered with Sega to offer Mega Drive titles along with some of the most powerful Nintendo 64 classics. A retro catalog for which you have to increase the annual fee.

With the promise that more titles would come to the service, we have already confirmed the new member. It will be the next December 10 when Paper Mario, the original 3D console, join the library of retro games.

Originally released in 2000 in Japan, it wasn’t until the following year that it reached the rest of the world. East RPG, developed by Intelligent Systems, takes us to the Mushroom Kingdom with a very particular aesthetic, based on paper, and with mechanics that draw from turn-based combat.

Mario’s RPG was one of the titles already confirmed by Nintendo to reach the Expansion Pack and it remains to be known when the following will join:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

F-Zero X

The truth is that the online subscription of Nintendo Switch every time adds new followers and in the latest report of the company they are registered 32 million subscriptions.