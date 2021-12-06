Paper Mario will arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 10 in the new expansion pack released in October. Know all the details in the note.

The classic games of Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 They arrive on Nintendo Switch thanks to its new expansion pack launched in October. It was recently announced which will be the first video game that will come to this pack: it is the classic Paper mario, which will arrive on December 10.

Paper Mario is an original Nintendo 64 game, it was released in 2000 and developed by Intelligent Systems. This was the first installment of what would be a great saga of games in the best RPG style of Paper Mario. Without going any further, his last installment was Paper Mario: The Origami King, released last year for Nintendo Switch, of which you have a review in this note here.

In the post, Nintendo invites us to join the retro spirit: “Embark on an epic journey through the Mushroom Kingdom and unleash the Star Spirits captured by a power-hungry Bowser. Along the way, you will face enemies in exciting turn-based combat, fight alongside teammates with incredible abilities, discover secret minigames and even bake a cake.“.

This expansion pack was not the one that received the best reviews regarding its price. Annual subscription to the package is $ 49.99, which also includes an expansion for Animal Crossing. However, this value considerably exceeds the US $ 29.99 of the NES and the SNES.

The addition of Paper Mario on December 10 will try to help the expansion pack have more content, since for now, since its launch in October, it has only received one new title. However, Nintendo has already confirmed that they are working on the new titles in the pack, among them are: Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask and Banjo-Kazooie.

