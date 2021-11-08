Although the former secretary of Tourism of the capital, Paola Félix, was an efficient official, she made a mistake when getting on a private plane, Claudia Sheinbaum considered this Sunday.

The head of government of Mexico City said that it is unacceptable for a public servant of her administration and of the Fourth Transformation to act as the officials of other governments did, therefore, she accepted the resignation of Paola Félix.

“She is really a civil servant, well, very efficient and, well, very active; but, well, there are things that cannot be done; So, that’s why we accepted his resignation (…) No one can get on private planes here.

“For all government officials and all of us who represent the Fourth Transformation. We promised to be austere, that we have to govern as citizens, that we have to set the example above all else, there can be no privilege of a public servant. So, well, in this case, she made the mistake and, because the project is above all, “argued Sheinbaum at the end of an event in the Xochimilco mayor’s office.

Paola Félix resigned her position as head of local tourism yesterday after it was revealed that she was detained with other companions in Guatemala when traveling in a private plane, however, she denied this fact and also denied that the flight was paid by a provider of the capital government .

I am in Guatemala at a social event to which I was invited. I traveled on a private flight, it is false that I was detained and it is false that the flight was paid for by a provider, I have not committed any illegal activity but I have decided to make it available to @Claudiashein my resignation. – Paola Félix Díaz (@ LaraPaola1) November 6, 2021

Claudia Sheinbaum added that the former official may well have traveled on a commercial plane to go to the wedding that was invited.

“Her problem, well, was getting on this private plane, and you know that we travel austerely; if she wanted to go to this wedding, she would have to have traveled by commercial plane, “he said.

Regarding the person who will occupy the title in Tourism instead of Felix, Sheinbaum announced that it could also be a woman who is also very active and will be known in due course.

“We are going to inform you in time, we are looking for a woman, too, to be forward; and, I repeat, because she is a very active woman, very committed, but there are things that should not be done ”, he added.

