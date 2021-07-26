“Very unfortunate comment, very unwise, very unproductive… for an Olympic team, the girls are competing and they won the right to participate in a selective; sad and very unfortunate to see a reaction in an athlete of that level, especially because she is already an Olympic medalist and knows what it implies and generates that type of comments within the team and especially from teammates of the same discipline, “said the former sprinter Ana Gabriela in Tokyo.

After the 3-meter trampoline competition for the Hernández and Mendoza duo, Paola Espinosa made her criticism on social networks of said place that she would have won the ticket to Mexico in 2019, but in the selective final it was not summoned.

After the commotion that her comment raised, the South Californian apologized and deleted her tweet.

I remove the misinterpreted and unfortunate text. My support to all my colleagues. 🇲🇽 – Paola Espinosa 💚 (@PaolaEspinosaOf)

“There was noise and reactions from the athletes themselves, former members of the national team who have participated in the Olympic Games and who read the injury that this generates for the interior of the team,” added the CONADE official.

