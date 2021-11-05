03-11-2021 PAOLA DOMINGUÍN EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY CONTACTOPHOTO (Josefina Blanco /)

MADRID, 5 (CHANCE)

We know that talking with Miguel Bosé is one of the most complicated things, it is not so difficult to do it with his sisters, Paola or Lucía, who in this last year we have seen a lot on television sets. Especially to the mother of Bimba Bosé, who after going several times to ‘Saturday Deluxe’ began to like the spotlights and we have also seen her participating in ‘The Last Supper’ or defending her daughter in ‘Survivors’.

Paola, is one of the most unknown of the clan, despite the fact that we saw her recently sitting in the ‘Deluxe’, the daughter of the great Lucía Dominguín does not usually speak abundantly in the media about her private life and there are few the aspects that we know about your most personal area.

Actress and fashion designer, Paola had a sentimental relationship with José Coronado, of which she does not have very good memories because that bond was broken when the famous actor confesses that he is in love with Isabel Pantoja, as the rumors pointed out at that time. .. something that Dominguín had to accept and let him go.

With José Coronado he had his first son, Nicolás, who was born in 1988 three months before this relationship ended forever. In 1995, she married Manuel Villalta in 1995, with whom she had her second daughter, Alma Sofía and now she lives retired from everything in the countryside, just like her sister. Today, Paola turns 61 and from here we want to congratulate her in style.