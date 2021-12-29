Pantone reveals Tom Brady's blue, created for his new clothing line

The highest international authority on color, Pantone, just revealed their new creation, this time featuring seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, which will be a fundamental part in the look of the acclaimed athlete’s new clothing brand.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has unveiled the new Brady blue pantone wearing 112-22 of the color palette of the tonal authority for 2022.

While it is the the first time that a collaboration of these characteristics is known, Tom Brady himself has declared his intention to build a trademark like Nike did with the Jordan line models.

Designers may find it as the pantone Brady Blue, and according to journalistic reports, it will be the fundamental tone of your eponymous brand ‘Brady‘, which is a new attempt by an athlete to take his surname further by printing his legacy on all products with his name.

Pantone Brady Blue is a intense blue that embodies “strength and confidence, which represents an emblematic tonal intensity of self-determination and commitment ”, a true reflection of the performance of Tom Brady himself on the field, the creators contend.

Pantone photo.

For those who expected something else, Tom Brady’s blue is a symbol of the fundamental principles of the brand, that prays “to be the best you can be,” according to a press release from the House of Color.

They also indicate that it is a tone of “courage, resistance and confidence to achieve maximum performance”, like each performance of the now NFL legend and his brand new label.

For all fans of Tom Brady who raises awareness on social media by recognizing his father as his life hero, the brand will see the light of day on January 12 and then hit the windows of select stores, such as Nordstrom, a week later.

According to Dao-Yi Chow, creative director of the now entrepreneurial quarterback’s new collection: “Working with the best talent in his class is part of the foundation of Brady.”

Photos Brady.

Entering details, the label was co-founded by Brady and Jens Grede, and among its ‘models’ it will have the image of 10 NCAA athletes, recently selected to star in the brand’s advertising, as shown on its Instagram.

Although no more details have been revealed to date, it is expected that the female image of Brady is the athlete’s own wife, the Brazilian model and actress, Gisele Bündchen, who is also recognized as her line of sandals for women. famous signature, Havaianas (or simply, Hawaianas, in Portuguese).

Tom Brady and his wife, the Brazilian mega model, Giselle Bündchen. Reuters photo.

